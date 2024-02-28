Eko comes alive as Tinubu inaugurates Red Line Project tomorrow

Attention will focus on Lagos globally tomorrow as President Bola Tinubu formally inaugurates the second Lagos Train Mass Transit Line, also known as the Red Line. The project, according to the lagos State Government, is in line with its THEMES Plus transformation Agenda. To achieve this, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had embarked on a massive transformation of the state’s transportation system. According to the governor, the Red Line is the second after the Blue Line that runs from Mile 2, in Amuwo Local Government Area to Marina on Lagos Island.

The Red Line rail project is a 37 kilometre North-South rail route built to run from Agbado to Marina, with 13 stations at Agbado Oja, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, MMIA International, MMIA Domestic, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute Meta, Iddo, Ebute Ero and Marina.

After the inauguration, the rail line project will complement the traffic and transportation pillar of the developmental agenda, thereby reducing traffic gridlock and predictability of movement and ensuring productivity and efficiency. It will also provide an alternative to road and water modes of transportation within the Lagos metropolis. New Telegraph gathered that the inauguration was sequel to the announcement by SanwoOlu. Expectedly, Lagosians have expressed their eagerness to see a train system that is bound to eliminate most problems peculiar to road transportation in the center of excellence. Hence, Lagosians who spend most of their valuable hours as they move from one location to the other in search of daily