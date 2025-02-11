Eko Club Leadership Pays Courtesy Visit To Lagos Speaker, Meranda

Share

The leadership of Eko Club, Africa’s leading socio-cultural club, has paid a courtesy visit to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, at her office in Alausa, Ikeja.

The delegation, led by the club’s president, AbdulRasak Amodu, was received at the Speaker’s conference room, where discussions centred on the club’s commitment to Lagos’ progress and its support for the first female Speaker of the state assembly.

Speaking on behalf of the club, Amodu described the visit as a homecoming, emphasizing that Eko Club represents the voice of Lagosians, with its membership cutting across all divisions of the state.

“There’s no doubt this is a homecoming. In our midst here, we have princes and princesses—sons and daughters of the soil. Madam Speaker, we are here because Eko Club is the voice of Lagosians, with eminent personalities from across the state as members,” he said.

Amodu further commended Meranda’s historic emergence as the first female Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, pledging the club’s unwavering support for her leadership.

“In Lagos, we are fortunate to have produced a Speaker who is not only a daughter of the soil but also a progressive leader with a clear vision. We urge you to remain focused, as the people of Lagos expect much from you.

“We want an Assembly that enjoys a cordial relationship with other arms of government, and we assure you that Eko Club will be the ears of the populace, ready to provide feedback whenever necessary.”

In her response, Meranda expressed her gratitude for the visit, acknowledging the club’s longstanding contributions to Lagos and the confidence reposed in her leadership.

“Thank you, Mr. President. I truly appreciate this visit and do not take it for granted. I am overwhelmed by this turnout, and I sincerely appreciate your support and encouragement,” she said.

She assured the delegation that, with the support of her colleagues and staff of the Assembly, she would remain committed to upholding the trust placed in her.

“By God’s grace, I will not disappoint you, I will not disappoint Lagos, and most especially, I will not disappoint my gender,” she said.

