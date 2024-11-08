Eko Club Int’l Gives N3m Scholarship To LASUSTECH Students

Share

No fewer than 30 students of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) benefited from the N3 million scholarship awarded by Eko Club New York, a subsidiary of Eko Club International.

Each beneficiary received a cheque of N100 to support their academy.

Speaking during the presentation of the award at 500-Seater Hall on Ikorodu campus, the President of the Club, Chief Saheed Olusesi, who was represented by Dr Tayo Ogunyemi, said the scholarship was given as part of the Club’s effort to support the indigent students.

“Initially we started with N50,000 for each student but now we are giving N100,000 to each of the selected 30 students,” he said.

He promised that the number of beneficiaries would increase to 50 next year as he urged other organisations and wealthy individuals to emulate the Club.

Commending the Club for the gesture, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, said it was a noble act, and a response to support the University and Lagos State Government to increase access to students irrespective of financial status.

“We appreciate the kindness and generosity of the Club. It is our conviction that this gesture will motivate the beneficiary students to excel in their academic pursuits.

“We’re very excited about the partnership with Eko Club New York.”

While encouraging other organisation to support the University, the VC urged the Club to sustain the gesture.

Saidat Odeyemi, one of the awardees who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries of the scholarship, commended the Club for counting them worthy of the scholarship, promising that they would make judicious use of the money.

She promised that they would work harder to excel more in their academics.

Share

Please follow and like us: