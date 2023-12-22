Eko City Poly Begins 2023/2024 Admission

Eko City Polytechnic, Ikotun, Lagos State, has commenced admission for the 2023/2024 academic year for interested candidates into its various departments for both full time and part time programmes. This was made known by the Rector of the school, Segun Oshundairo, while having a chat with reporters yesterday.

He said admission was open to any candidate that has scored at least 100 and above in the last Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations. Speaking further, Oshundairo said the school offers admission into nine courses for candidates that have credit in Mathematics, English Language and three other related subjects to their course of study.

He listed the courses available and which have been approved by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and other relevant authorities to include: Accountancy, Business Administration, Computer Science and Computer Engineering. Others include: Mass Communication, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Science Laboratory Technology, Multimedia Technology and Performing and Media Arts.