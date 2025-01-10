Eko Boys High School Inaugurates Projects, Holds Memorial Lecture

Share

The Eko Boys High School Old Boys Association, EKOBA is set to commission completed multiple projects amongst others embarked upon by the Association at the school campus, Musin, to commemorate the 112th Founders Day celebrations of the school by the Late Revd.

William Benjamin Euba on January 13, 1913. A statement by the National Public Relations Officer, Temitope Oluwabiyi, said the Association will on January 10, inaugurate the E’79/Adefule Gate and E’75 Pedestrian Gate/Gate House and the E81/82 Basketball Court.

Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun will be special guest of honour while Mr. Lekan Falodun, Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission will be special guest.

Oluwabiyi said the E’79/ Adefule Gate commissioning is also in commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the passing out of Eko Boys’ High School by the 1979 set led by Ekorian Engr. Michael Akeyo, while the Pedestrian Gate/Gate House is to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1975 set, led by Ekorian Adewale Tijani.

