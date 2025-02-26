Eko Agenda Set To Become Africa’s Leading Fintech Hub, Says Sanwo-Olu

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babanned Sanwo-Olu, yesterday disclosed that his government is actively working on policies and initiatives that will position Lagos as the leading hub for digital gaming, fintech solutions, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven creative enterprises in Africa.

The governor also reaffirmed the Lagos State government’s commitment to fostering an environment where innovation thrives, responsible gaming is prioritised, and digital entrepreneurship flourishes. Sanwo-Olu spoke during the Africa Gaming Expo (AGE) 2025 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event was attended by regulators, investors, stakeholders and gaming enthusiasts, within and outside Nigeria, particularly from African countries.

The governor, during his keynote address, emphasised the significant potential for collaboration between gaming, fintech, entertainment, and AI in shaping the future of Africa’s digital economy.

Sanwo-Olu therefore urged participants at the expo to tap into the world of gaming through the use of Artificial Intelligence for fraud detection, personalised gaming experiences, responsible gaming initiatives, and financial security.

He said: “Over the last decade, Africa’s gaming and fin – tech sectors have witnessed explosive growth, driven by increasing smartphone penetration, digital transactions, and a young, tech-savvy population.

“This evolution is not only transforming how we play and pay but also how we create and consume entertainment. “AI is at the forefront of this revolution, powering fraud detection, personalised gaming experiences, responsible gaming initiatives, and financial security.

“AI-driven tools are also enabling game developers, fintech innovators, and digital content creators to build more immersive and inclusive platforms that drive engagement and profitability.

“Here in Lagos State, we recognise the immense potential of the synergy between gaming, fintech, entertainment, and AI.

“As a government, we are committed to fostering an ecosystem where innovation thrives, responsible gaming is prioritised, and digital entrepreneurship flourishes.

“We are actively working on policies and initiatives that will position Lagos as the leading hub for digital gaming, fintech solutions, and AI-driven creative enterprises in Africa.

“Through progressive regulations, strategic investments, and digital infrastructure, we aim to create an environment where game developers, fintech startups, content creators, and AI pioneers can collaborate and scale their innovations globally.

“The Africa Gaming Expo 2025 provides a vital platform for stakeholders, regulators, investors, and technology pioneers to engage in meaningful discussions on how AI can drive efficiency, security, and inclusivity across gaming, fintech, and entertainment.

“This is more than just an expo—it is a launchpad for ideas, partnerships, and innovations that will define the next phase of Africa’s digital transformation.”

