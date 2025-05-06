Eko Accounting Manual To Attract More Investors, Boost Financial Mgt

Share

An accounting manual being developed by the Lagos State Government has been described as a right step towards transparency and accountability and one that will attract more investors to further establish Lagos as a hub for business and innovation.

The manual, which aligns with globally accepted accounting standards and practices, was unveiled during a five-day retreat for Directors and Heads of Finance and Accounts across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Speaking during the retreat, Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Finance, Hon. Femi Saheed, described the Accounting Manual as a document that will portray Lagos as a business-minded and forward-thinking government.

He emphasized that the manual will enhance the oversight functions of the House of Assembly and provide a clear template for evaluating the financial performance of ministries and agencies.

