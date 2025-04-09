Ekiti’s Team Savvy Wins N5m Prize At Hackathon

Share

The Ekiti State Government has attributed the success of three young innovators from the State, known as Team Savvy, to the mentorship they received from the State’s Startup Garage program.

The team recently won the grand prize of ₦5 million at the second edition of the HabariPay Squad Hackathon 2.0, held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the State Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Digital Economy, Seun Fakuade, expressed that the success was a testament to the innovative spirit and talent within the State’s youth, as well as the mentorship provided through the Startup Garage program.

The State team emerged victorious with their fintech solution “Splitwise,” which was lauded for addressing real-world challenges.

Fakuade congratulated the trio: Favour Adebayo, Covenant Adeosun, and Samuel Adeyemi for their exceptional skills and creativity in winning the competition.

Fakuade highlighted Favour Adebayo’s journey to success, which began in October 2023 when he was discovered at the Ekiti State Government College in Ado Ekiti.

Recognizing his talent, the State showcased him at the first Ekiti Innovation Summit, connecting him with industry experts and providing invaluable learning experiences.

The Commissioner further noted that the State government, through the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Digital Economy, supported Adebayo’s development by awarding him an internship scholarship with the Cybernetiq team at the Ekiti Startup Garage.

This professional learning experience in software development and fintech solutions contributed to his success at the GTB Squadco Hackathon.

Fakuade described the GTB Squadco Hackathon 2.0 as a prestigious event that gathers young innovators from across the Country to develop solutions to real-world problems.

He assured that the State government would continue to support and motivate young innovators, equipping them with the skills needed to excel in the global digital economy.

The Commissioner added, “Governor Biodun Oyebanji is not only passionate about youth development but is also earnestly committed to new technological ideas that can lead to improvements and progress.

“We will continue to inspire new generations of innovators and entrepreneurs in Ekiti State, showcasing the State’s potential for innovation and growth.”

