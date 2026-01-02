Ekitike Misses Sitter As Leeds Hold Liverpool At Anfield

Hugo Ekitike missed an open goal as Liverpool and Leeds started 2026 with the first goalless draw of Arne Slot’s tenure at Anfeld.

Jeremie Frimpong’s left-footed strike in the first half was met by Ekitike, who bizarrely ended up heading the ball in the opposite direction when all he had to do was guide it into an open goal. Frimpong had put plenty of power on his shot but, from a yard out, it was harder to miss than score.

The point extended Liverpool’s unbeaten run to eight games and moved them three points clear of Chelsea, who are fifth, but this was another largely uninspiring display from Slot’s side.

Liverpool dominated possession but hardly tested Lucas Perri in the Leeds goal and, at the 84th time of asking since Slot took over in the summer of 2024, a Liverpool game under the Dutchman ended without a goal.

It was a game of few chances, with Ekitike denied a penalty in the first half when it looked like Jaka Bijol was holding him back while Virgil van Dijk came close when he headed wide from a corner in the second half.

Daniel Farke opted to rest Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who had scored seven goals in his past six games, before their match against Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday.