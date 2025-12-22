Ekiti Youth Leader Celebrates Oyebanji At 58

A prominent youth leader in Ekiti State and Special Assistant in Governor’s Office, Abayomi Ogundipe, has celebrated Governor Biodun Oyebanji on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

Ogundipe stated that the governor has exhibited in actions and deeds that he was specially ordained for leadership.

The youth leader hailed the anti-poverty policies being initiated by Oyebanji, describing them as not only workable, but were suffice to earn the governor a second term.

Ogundipe, who is a Special Assistant in charge of Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs), specifically commended Governor Oyebanji for promoting Inclusive governance that makes youth and the poor relevant in the scheme of things.

The tributes were contained in a statement issued, on Sunday,which was made available to New Telegraph to felicitate the governor on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

The youth leader exudes confidence that the youth of Ekiti will vote massively for the reelection of Oyebanji to reciprocate his enigmatic deeds.