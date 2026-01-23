Ekiti Youth Groups Drum Support For Oyebanji’s Re- Election

Ahead of the governorship election in Ekiti State, a coalition of youth groups has reiterated its support for the re-election of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO) led administration for a second term in office.

The youth group under the auspices of Ekiti Youths Vanguard, (EYV) passed a vote of confidence in Governor Oyebanji and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The convener of the group, Gbenga Amos Arowosafe passed a vote of confi- dence on the leadership of Chief Samuel Alaba Bejide, the leader of Ikole political axis of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman, Local Government Service Commission in Ekiti State.

Arowosafe reiterated the steering qualities of Governor Oyebanji in areas of job creation, youths and women re-engineering and empowerment, social infrastructure, upliftment of sporting activities for the youths in Ekiti State.

According to him: “In a new changing dynamic world and on this note, the Ekiti Youths Vanguard, enjoined all members across board in different Wards, MiniWards, various Units, and the entire LCDA of Ikole West and the entire Ekiti Northern Senatorial District to go back home to start the campaign of Operation Intimate

My Neighbour On Continuity Of BAO.” =Arowosafe also commended the President Tinubu-led administration, and the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda which has brought rapid development in Nigeria, especially in areas of Agriculture, Education, Security, and Economy, among others.