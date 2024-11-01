Ekiti Women, Vulnerable Benefit Philanthropic Gestures Of Remi Tinubu”s Renewed Hope Initiative

Share

Ekiti State women and the vulnerable groups, including People with Disabilities, widows, orphans among others on Thursday benefitted the kind gestures of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Food outreach.

The program which is the initiative of the Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu came up with distribution of food items to the beneficiaries in Ekiti state.

The Nigeria’s First Lady who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, also reaffirmed her commitment to uplifting women and vulnerable communities across the Country.

Nana Shettima performed the symbolic presentation of food items to the beneficiaries at a brief event held at the Osuntokun Pavilion, Government House Ground, Ado Ekiti.

She said the event was a testament to the determination of the First Lady to improve living standard for women and vulnerable groups, adding that empowerment and food security are critical pillars in her agenda.

Oluremi Tinubu said the initiative was part of a larger strategy spearheaded by her Office to tackle hunger and poverty among underserved population, which according to her aligns with the objectives of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led-administration’s focus on improving the lives of all Nigerians.

Emphasizing the RHI food outreach commitment to alleviating the hardship faced by many Nigerians, particularly those impacted by the economic challenges, the First Lady said the outreach is not just about providing food items but about reinforcing her commitment to the well-being of women, children, and elderly who are disproportionately affected by poverty.

She explained that the initiative will distribute food staples, including rice, beans, spaghetti, garri among others to thousand of families in Ekiti State with plans to expand to other region in the coming months.

The RHI National Chairman maintained that the initiative remains an avenue to transform lives across the country through various programs in health, education, agriculture, social investment and economic empowerment.

“Today, as we launch the program in Ekiti State, we aim to reach all the geo-political zones and support citizens in need.

“Our hope is that this initiative will have a tangible impact on the lives of those we are here to support as we distribute these associated food items, we encourage the beneficiaries to utilize them for the well-being of their families.

“A healthy family forms the foundation of a striving society, which is ultimately our goal. The Renewed Hope Initiative remains committed to transforming lives through various programs in health, education, agriculture, social investment and economic empowerment.”

“We are dedicated to supporting our citizens, particularly persons with disabilities, youth, women and children, so to help them build a better family life,” she added.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Wife of the Ekiti State Governor and RHI State Coordinator, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, expressed her gratitude to the Wife of the President for the impactful gesture under the Renewed Hope Initiative food outreach programme.

Dr Oyebanji who described the gesture as a symbol of hope and assurance that the President remains committed to addressing the needs of Nigerians, said the initiative would bring relief to countless vulnerable people across the state.

She commended Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her determination through The Renewed Hope Initiative platform to make positive and tangible impacts in the lives of all Nigerians.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Biodun Agboola who expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Wife of the President, said the initiative would alleviate the burden faced by the vulnerable.

While hailing the First Lady’s compassion and advocacy for the disadvantaged, Mr. Agboola maintained that the Governor Oyebanji led-administration has improved the fortunes of the people living with disabilities in the state with various programs aimed at improving their living standard.

The arrival of the Wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Shettima at the event was greeted with singing and dancing by different women groups and the State Performing Arts Company, who put up superlative performances reflecting different ethnic groupings in the country.

Also at the event were the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye; Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; members of the State House of Assembly, State Executive Council, representatives of religious bodies; market women associations, and community leaders among others.

Share

Please follow and like us: