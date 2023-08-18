Ekiti Warns Disaster Victims Against Diversion Of Palliatives

The Ekiti State government has warned the 7,000 beneficiaries of the relief packages donated to victims of disasters not to sell or divert the materials given to them by the government.

The state government urged the beneficiaries to use the materials donated through collaboration between the federal and state governments judiciously. Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye gave the warning on Thursday while kicking off a Federal Government’s intervention programme tagged Special National Economic Livelihood Emergency Intervention Programme for victims of disasters in the state.

Afuye said thousands of Ekiti residents have been enumerated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to benefit from the programme, out of which 7,000 were picked for the first tranche of materials supplied to Ekiti.

She appealed to people to stop blocking the waterways through unwholesome practices that had caused flooding and destruction of lives and property in Ekiti. She said: “Let me appeal to our people not to sell or divert these materials for other use. It is to give you relief after suffering some losses. This is not an avenue to make brisk money the way some people used to think.