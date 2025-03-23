Ekiti Varsity Confers Honourary Doctorates On Senate Leader, FIRS Chairman

Share

The Ekiti State University (EKSU) has resolved to confer honourary doctorates on the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele in recognition of his contribution to the development of the institution, Nigeria and the international community.

In a statement issued on Sunday from the Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, Office of the Senate Leader, the notice of the proposed conferment is contained in a letter by the University Registrar, Mr Ife Oluwole, conveying the decision of the Governing Council and Senate to the Senate Leader.

Bamidele, according to the University, will be honoured alongside the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr Zach Adedeji and the Chairman of the governing Board of the Bank of Industry, Dr Mansur Muhtar during its next convocation scheduled to hold on March 29, 2025.

The letter said: “I have the pleasure of informing you that the Governing Council and Senate of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti have resolved to honour you with the conferment of an honorary degree, Doctor of Law (Honoris Causa) at the forthcoming convocation scheduled to take place on 29th March 2025.

“The conferment of the degree is purely in recognition of Senator Bamidele’s significant contributions to the development of this university, our dear country and the international community.

“Other nominees for the conferment of an honorary degree at the forthcoming convocation are the Chairman, of Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr. Zach Adedeji and the Chairman, of the Governing Board, Bank of Industry, Dr. Mansur Muhtar, who served as the Minister of Finance under late President Umaru Yar’Adua,” Oluwole said in a one-page letter.

Bamidele, thanked the Governing Council and Senate of the Institution for the resolve to confer the honorary doctorate on him.

He observed that the conferment of the honorary doctorate is a challenge for the pursuit of greater public good, to which he was utterly committed.

He, thus, vowed to leverage his good office to promote the rule of law; pursue the enactment of pro-people legislation and lead the path to collective peace and prosperity across the federation.

Before the latest conferment, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti conferred Doctor of Public Law (Honoris Causa) on Bamidele on the 11th of February 2024. Also, Joseph Ayo Babalola University honoured him with a Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa) on the 23rd of January 2023.

Both institutions conferred the honours on the Senate leader, citing his commitment to the development of progressive legislation and the pursuit of national peace through pro-people legislation.

