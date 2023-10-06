Ekiti UTD Scribe Thumbs Up NNL Leadership, Scores AGM High

Secretary of Ekiti United Football Club, Ayodeji Olowolafe has commended the pres- ent board of Nigeria National League (NNL) for their leadership style just as he described the just concluded AGM in Jos as one of the best in the history of the second-tier league.

Olowolafe who represented his club at the Annual General Meeting said that the George Aluo- led board deserves a pat on the back for the innovations they’re bringing in aimed at making the league not only competitive but attractive as is done in other parts of the world.

“The new board of the NNL from their actions have shown that they have what it takes to move the league forward. The just concluded AGM in Jos was well organised and everybody had the opportunity to express themselves and offered useful suggestions on how to move the game forward.

“To be sincere with you, the AGM was one of the best we’ve ever had in recent times and everybody left Jos happy that a new dawn has come for the league.

On the planned refresher course for coaches of the 40 NNL teams scheduled to be held before the commencement of the 2023/2014 season, he described it as a welcome development; saying that it will help in bringing out the best in the coaches.

“It’s only a visionary leader that will think of organising refresher course for coaches which is what we’ve been clamoring for a long time now. The course apart from helping the coaches improve their skills and knowledge of the rules of the game will also help in cementing good relationships among them before the beginning of the league”, he explained.