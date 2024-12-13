Ekiti Trade Fair: Oye Makes Case For Nigerian Businesses, MSMEs

Share

The President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Oye, has charged governments and other stakeholders on the need to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), guaranteeing a conducive environment to ensure that businesses and MSMEs thrive and are able to compete on a global scale and contribute meaningfully to the national economy.

Oye, who spoke at the 4th Ekiti Trade Fair, said there was need to empower and support more businesses in the country and ensure that they have the tools necessary for innovation and growth in ever-changing markets.

Oye said: “The essence of a Chamber of Commerce in society transcends mere economic activity; we are the driving force for enhancing sustainable growth and enabling our businesses-especially the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)-to thrive.

“Through initiatives like this trade fair, we create a robust platform where businesses can connect, innovate, and grow.

“It is our honour and responsibility to bring industry to market, ensuring that both local artisans and large enterprises can find common ground in collaboration, resilience, and inspiration.

– “Today, as we gather here, I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to several key individuals and organisations who have played pivotal roles in the realisation of this event.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank the President of the Ekiti Chamber of Commerce and the Executive Committee for their relentless dedication and tireless efforts in organizing this fair. Your leadership has once again proven invaluable in setting a benchmark for excellence.

