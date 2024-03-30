Ekiti: Tourism Ministry, NIHOTOUR to train tour operators, guides

The Federal Ministry of Tourism in partnership with National Institute for Hospitality and Tour- ism (NIHOTOUR) has concluded plan for the training of tour opera- tors and tour guides in Ekiti State. This was disclosed by the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alha- ji Nura Sani Kangiwa through a statement by the Public Relations Officer of NIHOTOUR, Joesef Karim. The DG noted the upskill training is part of the EcoGenesis Incubator Series of the institute, which is devoted to the train- ing of manpower for the Nigerian tourism sector. The training section is scheduled to hold between March 31 and April 1, in Ado Ekiti, with Ekiti State Bureau for Tourism Development expected to host the training and nominate local tour op- erators and guides from the state to be trained.

This latest EcoGenesis Incubator Series training in Ekiti is coming on the heels of the success of the maiden EcoGenesis Incubator Series recently held in Makurdi, Benue State. The EcoGenesis Incubator Series is an initiative of the Minister of Tourism, Mrs. Lola Ade-John. It is a sustainable tourism entrepreneurship programme that targets residents of tourist host communities in- cluding women, youths and cottage ser- vices that form part of tourist destination’s experiences for visitors. This is the second edition of the program which is being ex- ecuted across the six geo-political zones of the country.

Speaking on the initiative, Ade-John stated, “the capacity of host community tourism and hospitality operators, includ- ing tour operators and tour guides, are central to overall destination experiences of tourists, both domestic and inbound tourists. Therefore, it is essential that the Government provides facilities for basic training, retraining and upskilling of per- sonnel working in the sector, across the country.”

She further noted, “With the EcoGen- esis Incubator Series, the Government is providing a dynamic platform that will catalyze innovation and drive econom- ic empowerment of citizens and service providers in tourism host communities and destinations. This will eventually lift many out of poverty by leveraging on the abundant tourism opportunities inherent in our communities across the Nation.”

NIHOTOUR has over the years been massively involved in delivering the various training and skill development pro- grammes of EcoGenesis Incubator Series, since the inception of the programme. On his part, Kangiwa, disclosed, “Globally, in tourism development management, tour operators and tour guides are the levers of the destination’s tourism push and pull factors. It is the industry actions of tour operators and tour guides that determines tourists’ arrivals and receipts in host communities. Tourism products, both domestic and inbound, are generally packaged by tour operators and guides resident in the destination.”