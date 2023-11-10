Ekiti To Host 64th National Council On Health Meeting

…as Minister leads 800 participants to state capital

All is now set for the 64th National Council on Health Meeting scheduled to hold from 13th -17th November, in Ado Ekiti as no fewer than 800 are expected at the five-day event.

The Minister of Health and Minister of State for Health will lead all state commissioners for Health, permanent secretaries, heads of institutions, international development agencies, drug manufacturing companies, researchers and health workers to the NCH which will take place at the AB Event Centre, Ado Ekiti.

The NHC, which is the highest national policy-making and advisory body in the health sector will deliberate on programmes and policies around the health sector and come up with new policies and programmes in the bid to advance health care in the country.

Briefing journalists in his office in Ado-Ekiti, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani said the theme of the 64th council session will be “Building a Resilient and Inclusive Healthcare System for Healthy Nigeria”, adding that the Council will serve as a platform for collaboration and decision-making among stakeholders in the health sector, bringing together key players from the federal and state levels of government.

Dr Oyebanjj added that the council will discuss and address critical health issues, and review progress and decisions that influence the direction of healthcare in the country which will also represent a significant milestone in Nigeria’s shared commitment to advancing healthcare and improving the well-being of communities, as well as foster the development of healthcare professionals and the improvement of healthcare infrastructure across the country.

He revealed that the council meeting will provide a veritable platform to exchange ideas, share expertise, and chart a course for a healthier and more equitable future as the meeting will also help stimulate the local economy through tourism, increase revenue to business concerns and engendering meaningful cooperation and collaboration amongst participants.

While expressing appreciation to Governor Oyebanji for providing necessary logistics regarding security, accommodation, and transportation among others to ensure a seamless and smooth National Council in the state, Filani also highlighted the achievements of this administration in the health sector including free treatment of over 90,000 vulnerable people under Ulerawa Health Insurance programme in the last three months as well as renovation of most of the health facilities from Primary to tertiary health facilities with state of the art medical equipment.

He used the opportunity to call on all Ekiti residents to remain the good and hospitable hosts they are known for and let the guests enjoy the traditional Ekiti hospitality during the 5-day summit.