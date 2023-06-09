Ekiti To Establish Bureau Of Tourism Development

The Ekiti State Government has said it will establish a Bureau of Tourism Development that will focus on harnessing and developing the state’s tourism potential. Governor Biodun Oyebanji on Thursday said his administration would partner with tourism development operators to develop the local tourism sites.

Oyebanji, while receiving a team from the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) led by President Ime Udo, said this was an effort to drive the state’s “shared prosperity agenda for the people.” The governor said tourism development remains a key component of his administration’s six-pillar development agenda.

According to him, it will be separated from the state Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, as currently structured. The governor said it would become a stand- alone Bureau of Tourism, positioning the sector for thorough supervision and the right attention. He said that the development of new tourism destinations in the state would help reduce the rate at which Nigerians were travelling abroad for adventure purposes.

Oyebanji said that his government was working assiduously to transform the state into a tourism hub by exploring and promoting the potential that abounds in Ekiti. While noting that the state has thriving and viable tourism platforms to attract visitors and also create jobs and business opportunities, Oyebanji said that tourism has a very huge potential to drive prosperity, employment and development of the state.