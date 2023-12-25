Ekiti to commence collection of land use charge in 2024

The Ekiti State government said it would start the collection of Land Use Charge (LUC) by next year.

The government however gave the assurance that “the property tax would not in any way be a serious burden to the residents of the state as it is going to be progressive”.

The government’s plan was disclosed yesterday at a one day dialogue on Tax for Service in Ekiti State, organised by the New Initiative for Social Development (NISD).

The programme in collaboration with the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, with the support of the UK International Development came up in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, where the government and relevant stakeholders brainstormed on taxation cum benefits to the entire public.

They all posited that ‘tax is compulsory for everyone to pay and that they are ready to pay,’ with the urge of the authorities ‘for transparency and accountability.’

The stakeholders at the deliberations included Market women, hoteliers, saw millers, representatives of civil society organisations (CSO) who tasked the government to remove all bottlenecks which include multiple taxation.