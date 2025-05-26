Ekiti: Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Oyebanji Laud Olusi

Share

President Bola Tinubu, Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji and his Lagos State counterpart Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the weekend hailed the Chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) Prince Tajudeen Olusi, as a true democrat and a nation-builder who deserved to be celebrated.

They gave the commendation in Ado- Ekiti duringOlusi’s installation as the Atobatele of Ado-Ekiti by Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe.

Tinubu, represented by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, describedOlusi as a “true democrat” whose selfless service and commitment to good governance have made a lasting impact on the Nigeria political landscape”.

Commending Olusi’s contributions to democratic and national development, the President praised the octogenarian politician for his steadfast dedication to unity and progress of the country, stressing that his life is a testament to true leadership and patriotism.

He said:”Let me just say on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I congratulate Prince Tajudeen Olusi who has been honoured here today. “

