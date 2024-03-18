Ekiti: Task Force Destroys 20 Hectares Of Hemp Plantation

The Ekiti State government has destroyed hemp farms spanning more than 20 hectares in the Ise-Ekiti Forest Reserves, Ise/Orun Local Government Area of the state.

The Ekiti State Forestry Commission Task Force demolished and set ablaze the plantation and nursery that were ready for transplanting.

According to Sunday Adekunle, the commission’s Executive Secretary, the plantation was found thanks to a tip from recently hired border officials.

READ ALSO:

He claimed that the offenders had transformed the region into a haven for kidnappers, torturing locals and tourists. Adekunle underlined the government’s efforts to guarantee sufficient security for its citizens.

Additionally, he promised that the Commission would be prepared to purge all of the state’s reserves of men from the underworld.

Adekunle continued, saying that attempts were being made to include farmers on such land in agro-forestry practices, specifically planting tree seedlings that are presently being cultivated at the Commission Central Nursery in Erifun, Ado-Ekiti.