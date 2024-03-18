Ekiti Suffers Setback On Devt Over Lack Of Patriotism By Past Govs – Afe Babalola

…as ABUAD Commissions Outreach Multisystem Hospital

Elder statesman, Aare Afe Babalola has lamented that the rate at which Ekiti state would have been developed was stampeded by the past governors that governed the state since its creation due to their lack of patriotism.

The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) stated that the initiators of Ekiti state planned to make it a pacesetter that would be emulated by others in the country, but the plan was thwarted by those governors he said are not lovers of Ekiti.

Babalola spoke on Monday in Ado-Ekiti at the commissioning of an Outreach Multi-system ABUAD Hospital situated at his country home, Igirigiri Road, Odo Ado, the state capital, he lamented that the state governor Biodun Oyebanji did not become governor on time, saying that the development would have been speedy.

Babalola stated that citing the hospital in the area, apart from making health care accessible to the residents, would also facilitate the speedy construction of the road which he said has been in bad condition from the time immemorial.

He commended Governor Oyebanji for his patriotic acts and for having the developmental interest of the people at heart.

“ I appreciate the governor,the people and Iyaloja in attendance on commissioning the hospital. The Igirigiri road where the hospital was located in those days was naturally sloppy, not knowing the hospital would be cited here.

“it pained me that it took long before Oyebanji became governor, we know what we did before we brought Ekiti as a state, we want Ekiti to be a pacesetter but those who have come in the past as governors are not lovers of Ekiti, but this Biodun Oyebanji is working.

“Those who know about hospitals have ranked ABUAD multi-system hospital as high tech medical hospital than hospitals in Lagos.

“on the issue of bad roads, we don’t have good people in governance, when I sent a message to the Minister of Road in Abuja, they would say, they already have budget on it, they are not doing anything. Also, the problem is there, Naira has lost value.!

“ I have bought ambulances for the hospital we are commissioning today. The usage is free. We shall issue telephones out, a patient can call from home and they will come and pick the person for treatment, we want good health care delivery for the people, and there is also the opportunity of NHIS in the hospital“

Babalola who also seized the opportunity to charge people on love among one another stated: “As good as ABUAD with the best rank it has, there are some rich people in Ado-Ekiti who don’t patronize the school, whereas outsiders embark on high patronage”, the ABUAD founder who encouraged patronage to the school added that ‘ABUAD school fees are affordable contrary to what some are saying that the school fees payment is high and in the dollar”.

Earlier, ABUAD vice chancellor, Prof.Smaranda Olarinde stated that” the Multisystem Hospital was built to be the unmatched leader in healthcare provision, by improving quality healthcare and reducing its cost for the patients in the Ado-Ekiti communities and Nigerians at large.

“The hospital serves to provide quality health services, to inspire hope and contribute to health and well-being by providing the best care to every patient through integrated health care delivery, teaching and learning and research”.

The state governor Oyebanji while commending Babalola on the hospital construction in the area said, ”Health is wealth, what Aare Babalola did is not for himself, not all the rich remember home, he did not forget home.

“Baba is the largest employer of labour in the private sector in the state, the advert for the road construction has been placed and will be approved by the 21st of March, Im giving the assurance that the road will be constructed”, the governor stated.