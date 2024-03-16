Ekiti State Bureau Of Tourism Development Calls for Consultants

Ekiti State Bureau for Tourism Development (ESBTD) has called for applications by consultants from different fields interested in working with the bureau on developing its tourism master plan to forward their application to the bureau for consideration.

It was would recalled that the state Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, recently gave approval to the bureau, which is headed by Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, as its Director General, to produce forthwith a tourism master plan for the state.

The document is expected to be a holistic one that would detailed the various tourism potentials and assets of the state and map out ways and means of developing and marketing them with timeline as well as state clearly the role of the government and the private sector in the implementation of the document, which usually serves for an initial period of 10 years and subsequently reviewed to capture the present reality.

In the call for application advertised by the bureau, interested consultants are expected to forward their expression of interests applications to the bureau office within four weeks from the date of the publication of the advertisement.