Ekiti Stakeholders Lament, Vow To End GBV

Gender-based Violence (GBV) is violence committed against somebody because of his or her gender. GBV is in form of coercion, forcing the victim to do something against his or her wish. While girls and women are mostly victims and survivors, boys and men are susceptible to GBV as well.

GBV has several forms, such as sexual violence, which include; rape, sexual abuse, and harassment among others. It occurs even in marriage, especially where the relationship lacks adequate consent in sexual activity. The consequence is adverse in children and their upbringing. Other forms of GBV are emotional, domestic, and harmful practices, with serious implications on the health, life and wellbeing of the victims.

Unwanted pregnancies

For instance, unwanted pregnancies, complications at birth and sexually transmitted disease are often outcome of rape and sexual violence. In terms of data, the 2018 Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) report documented the prevalence of violence against women in Nigeria.

It indicated that 31% of Nigerian women between ages 15 and 49 have experienced physical violence while 9% have experienced sexual violence. Spousal violence was 36% for ever-married women in the country.

According to report by UNFA in Nigeria, The incidence of gender-based violence (GBV) is growing astronomical with the activities of the insurgency in the North East. From forced and early marriages to the physical, mental or sexual assault on a woman, 1 in 3 Nigerian women have experienced physical violence by age 15 (NDHS 2013).

UNFPA targeted areas of intervention is to improve the gender-based violence policy environment at national and state levels. The fund works with a variety of partners to provide survivors with medical, reproductive health services and/or psychosocial care as part of our commitment to rehabilitate women and girls who have been abused and to help them overcome their ordeal.

Underpinning these figures is the poor awareness and perception of SGBV in Nigeria. For example, a World Bank report states that marital rape is not considered as a valid concept in some communities in Nigeria. Cultural practices that encourage forced early marriage are still common.

According to UNICEF, 43% of Nigerian women married before the age of 18. The pandemic and lockdown resulted in a further surge in cases of violence against women (including rape, molestation, and murder) in the country. The National Human Rights Commission reported 790 complaints of SGBV affecting over 950 victims between January and June 2020.

SGBV victims in Nigeria show low incidences of reportage and help-seeking; only 32% of women who have been victims of violence sought help, mainly sought from victim’s own families. Reasons for this include prevalent cultural norms that discourage reporting SGBV, poor awareness of how to report the crimes and processes involved, and shortcomings in the justice framework.

This project aims to increase protection for women and girls in Nigeria by improving awareness of SGBV at individual and community level and facilitating a coordinated national response to SGBV. Relevant authorities have risen up to declare GBV as a violation against the fundamental human rights and punishable under the law.

In Ekiti State, the government has gone as far as to establish a sexual assault referral centre known as Moremi Clinic, to provide some forms of of medical care for victims of sexual violence.

Occurrences of GBV

Recently in Efon Alaaye, Efon Local Government Area of the State, a woman identified as Modupe Alasin was beaten to death by her husband because she came late to the farm. An eye witness narrated that the woman was heard screaming and begging for help her dear life as the husband flogged her repeatedly. After the severe beating, according to a source, the man sent the woman to fetch water from a stream.

Unfortunate- ly, she couldn’t make to the stream or back to her husband alive, as she slumped and died on her way to the river. The incident was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abutu Sunday. The PPRO stated that the husband has been arrested for further investigation.

Also, a 21- year old Ahmed Abdulai was arrested for attempted rape in the State. Abdulai, a native of Are-Ekiti in Irepodun, Ifelodun Local Government Area of the State was arrested by Amotekun operatives of Ifedara LCDA during patrol in the area on Tuesday, September 19, 2025, in the morning hours.

The suspect reportedly lured a 13-year old girl to the bush for attempted rape. The victim while narrating her ordeal during interrogation explained that the suspect has been having regular intercourse with her overtime. Abdulai, who initially fled to avoid arrest was later nabbed, but denied having intercourse with the victim on interrogation. He was later handed over to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) for fur- ther investigation.

Declaration by stakeholders

The Ekiti State Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mrs Oluwakemi Ako molede harped on collective responsibility and intentional advocacy as critical to transforming communities into safer spaces for women and girls. Akomolede spoke at a State Validation Workshop organised to address the critical role of social norms in com- bating Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The workshop featured a significant move by NOA and other relevant stakeholders to create a safer and more inclusive society. The event organised by the Gender Mobile Initiative was held in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital at the All Saints Anglican Church Guest House Hall, PETIM Estate. It was an avenue for stakeholders, such as traditional rulers, civil society organisations, law enforcement agencies, government officials and media representatives, to brainstorm on the way forward and the validity of GBV Policy implementation Gap Report.

The NOA Director said: “Changing harmful social norms begins with awareness and action. The National Orientation Agency is committed to working with grassroots stakeholders to ensure that the messages of equality, respect, and justice are not just heard but lived.”

Several social norms that propel Gender-based Violence were identified by the participants at the workshop, with call for concrete enforcement of community bye laws to nipthe menace in the bud.

Ekiti First Lady kicks

The Chairperson of Ekiti State Gender-based Violence, (GBV) Management Commit- tee and the wife of the State Governor, Dr (Mrs) Olayemi Oyebanji has directed the Committee to as a matter of urgency scale up preventive measures, survivor support services and community outreach efforts.

The First Lady stressed on a collective and coordinated response for community integration. Oyebanji tasked the police and other security agencies in carrying out comprehensive and impartial investigation, with emphasis that justice must be swift and uncompromising in GBV cases. The Governor’s wife urged all residents in the State to take a stand against violence in all its forms.

She spoke during her reaction to the tragic killing of Mrs Modupe Alasin of Efon Alaaye by her husband over a domestic dispute. The Governor’s wife, who described the incident as, “an appalling act of cruelty and a heartbreaking loss,” decried the continued prevalence of Gender-based Violence in homes and communities, reaffirming the State government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating all forms of violence against women and girls.

“This is not just another case of domestic abuse. It is a clear violation of human rights and a tragic loss of a woman whose life should have been protected and not taken. The circumstances of her death are both painful and unacceptable. Our prayers are with her children, family and all those left behind,” she lamented.

The First Lady added that the law must take its full course, stressing that: “The perpetrator must be held accountable, not only for Modupe’s death but to send a strong message that violence has no place in our State. “To every woman who feels unsafe or unheard, please speak out. Your voice matters, and help is available. “The Ekiti GBV Response Mechanism is active, and we urge you to report any threats or abuse.”