Ekiti: Stakeholders Appeal To Govt On Fund Accessibility, Tax Holiday For Young Entrepreneurs

… task Tinubu on solution to Double Taxation

Stakeholders in the business sector have urged the Government at all levels to make more funds available and give tax holidays to young business owners and entrepreneurs in the country.

The stakeholders also appealed to the Federal Government to address the issue of double taxation in Nigeria.

These were parts of the demands made by young Nigerian entrepreneurs, intending business owners and speakers at the Ekiti Middle Economy Conference, held on Monday in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

Speakers and panellists at the event convened by the ‘The Possible Platform’ include the project lead of the platform, Kadri Olawale, Reverend Tunde Afe of the House of Faith Christian Centre, Barr Toyosi Ayeleso, Tunde Akomolafe of Abba Infotech Resources.

Others are the National Vice President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Chief Kola Akosile, and Temitope Awelewa of the Millionaire Academy among others.

Addressing newsmen, Olawale said the conference was designed to enhance entrepreneurship and empower young people on how to make a sustainable income, start their businesses from point zero and build a giant business.

“Our intention is to empower as many as possible youth with skills, in training, how to operate Business processes so that they can build sustainable businesses thereby reducing the circle of unemployment and poverty in the state through strategic and sustainable youth centred initiative”.

On the challenge of double taxation, he said government at every level must ensure that people have the right tax environment to do business and thrive.

“We want to encourage the new government of President Bola Tinubu to look into the issue of double taxation he mentioned something like that in his inaugural speech and we hope it will be domesticated in every state of the federation to ensure ease of doing business for entrepreneurs especially unemployed graduates.

“They should be given tax holidays. The period when they will not be charged taxes by the government until they are able to build their businesses to a certain level where they can employ others and fulfil other fiscal responsibilities like taxation”.

Olawale who urged Nigerian youths to embrace entrepreneurship and other private businesses as government and other white-collar jobs are no longer available said every big economy in the world is driven by entrepreneurs.

“So our youths should see it as the only viable means to get employed and to become employers of labour because every nation is driven by those people doing businesses”.

Disclosing that possible platform will be moving around the state and outside the state to encourage young people and empower them with necessary tools like the internet, mobile phones and others to start their businesses.

“We want to also encourage the government to invest more in the orientation and sensitization of youths as regards businesses and entrepreneurship because the government at the end of the day will be the most beneficiary as it will widen the tax net and reduce the cycle of unemployment and poverty in the state and the country at large”.

He advised President Bola Tinubu to empower the Ministry of Labour and Productivity to use its agencies to reach out to the young brains with great ideas and empower them with capital.

“Majority of them usually complain of start-up capital. Government can give grants to start the business and tax holiday to encourage them. I know President Bola Tinubu knows better and he will serve the Nigerian youths in that regard”.

Speaking in the same vein, Barr Ayeleso noted that one of the biggest challenges Nigerian entrepreneurs are facing is the lack of or access to funds.

He said government make provisions for young people in entrepreneurship to have easy access to funds in most developed countries.

“People are saying the young people should do more, but I am of the opinion that young people in Nigeria are trying, we are tenacious, and we believe in making the impossible possible.

“It is important, that the government should also play their part by making sure that young people have access to more funds to start businesses.

“If the government do business in Nigeria will thrive. Apart from that, it will also help governance in the country because young people are going to do a lot. Companies are constructing roads, institutions and all that, it is simply because they have access to funds”.

On his part, Rev Afe who spoke on Agriculture Produce Value-Chain: Prospects and Opportunity for Starter Middlemen urged the participants to always think and get their priorities right, position themselves to create value for people, solve people’s problems for people and meet their needs as such money will be made.

He also counselled them to be exceptional and pursue excellence in the services provided to attract huge patronage.

His charge, “Your passion might not make money for you others can and you use them to drive your passion. Take advantage of the vast digital economy. You can live here and make money from other parts of the world if you can tap into it”.

He advised President Tinubu to look at the economy of Ekiti state and finds out the areas the young people can be empowered.