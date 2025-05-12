Ekiti Stakeholder Donates Ultra Modern Kick-Boxing Equipment To Sports Commission

Share

The Chairman of the Ekiti State Kickboxing Association, Adekunle Ogidi, on Monday donated ultra-modern kickboxing equipment to the Ekiti State Sports Commission to support athletic development and youth empowerment.

While presenting the equipment, Ogidi stated that the gesture was aimed at complementing the efforts of Governor Biodun Oyebanji in advancing youth development and promoting sports in the state.

He noted that since his appointment as Chairman of the Kickboxing Association in March, he has remained committed to contributing his quota to sports development, with a vision to engage youths meaningfully and reduce social vices.

“It is a privilege that the leadership of the Ekiti State Sports Commission recommended me, and His Excellency approved my appointment,” Ogidi said.

“This donation is a step towards nurturing young talents and supporting their dreams. We are responsible for shaping the future of our youths.”

Ogidi emphasized that since his assumption of office on March 11, he had requested a list of essential equipment from the kickboxing coach in preparation for the upcoming National Sports Festival—and promptly delivered on that request.

“I also pledged cash rewards to motivate the athletes: ₦100,000 for gold medalists, ₦50,000 for silver, and ₦30,000 for bronze,” he added.

“This is to inspire the athletes to perform and to demonstrate our support for Governor Oyebanji’s transformation agenda in the sports sector.”

Acting General Manager of the Ekiti State Sports Commission, Mr. Mayowa Ogundele, applauded Ogidi’s gesture, stating that the governor had inaugurated various sports associations to enhance grassroots development.

“We appreciate the commitment of the Kickboxing Association Chairman,” Ogundele said.

“This is not a waste of resources. Your name will be recorded in history as a pillar of sports development in Ekiti.”

Also speaking, the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Sports Development, Olusola Osetoba, commended Governor Oyebanji for appointing competent individuals into the state’s sports sector.

“Prince Ogidi is a patriotic son of Ekiti. What he has donated today is worth millions of naira,” Osetoba said. “Since taking office, he has single-handedly financed the association. This will change the story of kickboxing in the state. We are aiming for gold.”

Representing the athletes, Victor Okikiolu expressed gratitude to the government and stakeholders, assuring of a sterling performance at the forthcoming National Sports Festival.

“We are going for gold,” Okikiolu declared. “We aim to represent Ekiti on the global stage. To the youths out there—shun crime and drug abuse. Let’s unite and elevate sports in Ekiti.”

The Director of Coaching at the Sports Commission, Coach Adekunle Adewumi, described the development as unprecedented.

“We’ve long awaited a moment like this,” he said. “We’re grateful to the Chairman of the Kickboxing Association for setting a new standard.”

