Ekiti Speaker Motivates Chef Dammy, Urges Her Not To Be Distracted

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye has motivated Miss Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy to remain focused on her resolve to break the World Record for the longest cooking time.

Rt. Hon. Aribasoye urged Chef Dammy not to be distracted by criticisms in some quarters most especially on social media as she aims for a new world record in cook-a-thon.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, the Speaker faulted criticisms against Chef Dammy insisting that the young cook is pursuing a legitimate ambition and should be encouraged and supported to achieve same.

The Speaker noted that rather than criticizing Chef Dammy, Nigerians should commend her audacity to break new grounds and provide competition for the previous marks in cook-a-thon and attempt to fulfil a legitimate ambition.

He described Chef Dammy as a worthy Ekiti ambassador and a role model to Ekiti youths who is using her talent to positively project the image of the state of her origin.

Rt. Hon. Aribasoye said Chef Dammy’s attempt at a world record in cook-a-thon has placed Ekiti on a global map and attracted attention to the Land of Honour.

The Speaker said: “I want to motivate Chef Dammy to remain focused and keep her eyes on the ball. She should not be distracted by side talks and criticisms from some quarters.

“Before the biblical David could conquer Goliath, there was opposition even from his biological brothers but David was undeterred, he was resolute until he did the unthinkable by conquering the giant, Goliath and achieving victory for his nation.

“I urge well-meaning Nigerians and members of the global community to continue to encourage Chef Dammy to achieve her aim of cooking for 120 hours non-stop which she believes is achievable.

“She is an Ekiti ambassador who represents Ekiti’s core values of integrity, hard work, enterprise and industry. She is a role model to our youths and we are solidly behind her and we believe in her ability to achieve her dream.”