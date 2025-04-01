Ekiti Smart School Receives Support From Korea Int’l Cooperation Agency

Share

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) is set to commence the second phase of its educational intervention at the Ekiti Smart School, Ijan-Ekiti.

The Executive Chairman of the Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (EKSUBEB), Femi Akinwumi, disclosed this while receiving a delegation from the South Korean agency.

The team embarked on an in-depth survey of the Smart School project in Ijan-Ekiti.

Addressing the delegation led by KOICA’s Deputy Country Director, Baik Kihyun, Akinwumi expressed delight that the State Smart School would soon receive additional support from the South Korean government through KOICA’s second-phase intervention.

Commending the decision to initiate the second phase of the program, he noted that it would significantly enhance the school’s capacity and extend its reach to rural areas and other parts of the State.

He reiterated the commitment of the Oyebanji-led administration to implementing education policies aimed at improving the basic education sector.

He emphasized that leveraging smart technology would further enhance critical thinking and creativity among pupils.

Akinwumi also appreciated KOICA and the South Korean government for their substantial investment in smart education, particularly in capacity-building programs for teachers, educators, and policymakers.

He revealed the agency’s focus on developing the skills and knowledge needed to effectively integrate technology into classrooms.

He further acknowledged KOICA’s role in equipping the school with modern facilities such as a Digital Smart Studio and collaborating with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to provide training for teachers in content development and the use of digital educational materials.

In his response, the head of the delegation, KOICA Deputy Country Director Baik Kihyun, appreciated the Oyebanji-led administration for its dedication to improving education through innovative policies.

He noted that Ekiti State has performed remarkably well among the six pilot states selected for the project in Nigeria.

While expressing gratitude for the State’s hospitality, he disclosed that the second phase of KOICA’s intervention under SUBEB is expected to further enhance the Smart School initiative in the State.

The team later visited the SUBEB headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, where they commended the government for providing a befitting office complex for the board’s management and staff.

As a gesture of appreciation, the visitors were presented with gifts, primarily consisting of adire fabrics.

This was done to showcase the Adire Ekiti initiative, a cultural heritage project promoted by the State’s First Lady, Olayemi Oyebanji.

Present at the event were the Commissioner for Education, Kofoworola Aderiye; the SUBEB Commissioner for Human Resource Management, Olufunke Fajobi; the Commissioner for Project Management, Kayode Adeoye; and the Acting Permanent Secretary, Femi Dada.

