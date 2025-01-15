New Telegraph

January 15, 2025
Ekiti Sets Up Storage Facilities For Food Security

Ekiti State Government has set up storage facilities in different parts of the state, with the sole aim of buying farm produce from farmers during harvest season and storing them for release to the people during period of scarcity.

The government said the step was taken in order to ensure food sufficiency in the state, even as the Governor Biodun Oyebanji, led some officials on inspection of one of the storage facilities for agricultural produce in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The governor said building the storage facilities was one of the government’s plans to avert the food scarcity that was experienced in the state last year, saying that the government’s immediate focus is to address food shortage, reduce postharvest losses and ensure food sufficiency all year round across the state.

