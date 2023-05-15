Ekiti Set For Investor Summit In Germany

The Ekiti State Government is expected to participate in an Investor Summit and for sustainable growth and development in Germany this week.

The Special Adviser to Governor Biodun Oyebanji on Media Yinka Oyebode said on Sunday the state delegation comprising the Special Adviser on Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management Niyi Adebayo and Special Adviser on Industry, Trade and Investment Tayo Adeola will join Investors, leaders of organisations, decision-makers, academia, and various stakeholders within the global sustainability industries at the Institutional Capital Forum (ICF).

The 6th Sustainable Investor Summit (SIS 6) in Germany between May 16th and 17th at the Steigenberger Frankfurter Hof Frankfurt. The mission of ICF-SIS 6 is to rapidly shift investment practices towards sustainability, focusing on long-term investment and generating positive social and environmental impacts.

The summit provides a communication platform to help corporate leaders, government, and stakeholders tackle urgent challenges, reducing their climate change footprint. Foluke Michael, a United Nations SDG Award winner, climate advocate and project management expert, will facilitate the various meetings and negotiations in Germany.

According to her, Ekiti State is transitioning to Green Economy towards net zero through agroforestry, climate-smart agriculture, circular economy, and trade facilitation, focusing on utilising long-term investment to achieve social-economic and environmental development and the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.