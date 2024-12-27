Ekiti: Senator Bamidele’s Medical Initiative To Combat Mortality Rate

Share

Poverty has been described as an influencer to increased mortality rate in human environment, with individual’s health behaviour as also critical.

The identified risk could, however, be curtailed by a healthier lifestyle. Based on this, relevant stakeholders take it as a responsibility to devise comprehensive strategy for a healthy lifestyle and improving income equality to reduce death risks especially among those experiencing health disparities because of poverty.

The challenge of income inequality within those of low socioeconomic status is also linked to increased mortality as individuals with a low income are at an elevated risk of developing both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Beneficiaries

The Senate Leader and Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, in has in the past few months embarked on aggressive health programme of benefits, particularly to the down trodden, in order to checkmate the mortality rate in Ekiti State.

The programme, according to the Senator, would enable the people enjoy abundant living and sustainability healthcare regime.

Bamidele said he conducted the programme to combat mortality and deliver various forms of healthcare services through selfsponsored free medical initiative. No fewer than 20, 000 residents benefitted from the widespread lifesaving medical programme.

The beneficiaries were majorly within Bamidele’s constituents, Ekiti Central Senatorial Districts, comprising five local governments.

The programme captured the poor who are mostly unable to cater for their welfare and health crisis. Based on this, each venue of the porogramme witnessed large number of people.

Many of the beneficiaries were also able to understand their health status, detecting some underlying illnesses for timely treatments.

Senator Bamidele said the existence of these various healthy challenges affecting the people in different ways informed the introduction of the medical initiatives.

“Health is wealth. The reality of this makes it expedient for no effort to be spared to reinforce the health status of the citizens. The vitality and wellbeing of the productive population determines the functionality of the economic system,’’ noted the Senator.

Commendation

A beneficiary, Mrs Alice Ajayi, who recounted her ordeal over the years as a result of visual impairment, said she has been helpless for a decade.

She narrated to the medical experts on ground during the commencement of the second phase of the programme that the medical treatments and the prescribed drugs that were given free had helped in restoring her vision that was gradually leading to complete blindness.

Another beneficiary said, “The challenges facing the people, especially the less privilege must have propelled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to encapsulate healthcare delivery in his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“He knew the health status of the citizens can’t be downplayed under any guise, as it has great and enormous impacts in the Gross Do mestic Product.’’

– One Mr Ibikunle Olubobokun, who is also a beneficiary revealed that he had been able to discover an underlying health issue, for which he is now being treated.

He lauded the Senator’s progressive and wel – farist politics geared toward offering the poor masses medical relief. Many of the constituents described Bamidele as a true representative of the people.

They expressed delight that the lawmaker neither disappointed, nor dashed their hopes. “It was evident that we have no regret for electing him,” the people said.

Focus

The Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji articulated quality and accessible healthcare as pillar three of his six-point agenda to focus on Human Capital Development.

The State Commissioner for Health and Human services, Dr Oyebanji Filani said that based on the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) report, Ekiti State has surpassed its expected targets set four years ago.

The Health Commissioner stated that several factors were responsible for the health improvement including strong political leadership and support of Oyebanji leading to huge investment in the health sector; regular meeting and reviews; and accountability; as well as team work With Nigeria’s spiralling population, estimated at 220 million, it will be an uphill task for citizens to depend solely on government to achieve the universal healthcare coverage.

It requires concerted efforts of the executive, legislature, corporate organisations, non-governmental bodies and private individuals, to spread the safety nets of quality healthcare to the entire population.

This remains the most potent way to reduce the alarming mortality rate staring everyone in the face.

Healthcare programme

The preponderance cases of how Nigerians perceived to be hale and hearty suddenly succumbing to death, has become an issue that occupies the centre stage.

This requires every stakeholder coming on board to checkmate these recurrent and sordid scenarios to safeguard the lives of the citizens. It was disheartening to report that available statistics indicated that Nigeria is one of the countries with high indices of poor access to healthcare globally.

This is due to many factors centred round poor health facilities and incompetent personnel. The most frightening, was the high poverty index that limits almost half of the population from accessing quality healthcare.

It was on this premise that Senator Bamidele championed this free medical treatments to bring succour to his constituents suffering from medical scourges.

The programme began in his Iyin Ekiti country home and then spread across major cities like Efon Alaaye, Aramoko, Ijero, Igbemo, Iworoko, Okemesi, Igede, and Ado Ekiti. It was implemented in partnership with the National Arbitration Panel.

The lawmaker also collaborated with the Nigerian Medical Association, Ekiti chapter, which provided the experts that championed the medical services.

They treated the beneficiaries for ailments like hepatitis, hypertension, hernia, visual problem, and diabetes while free eye glasses were provided for those suffering all manners of visual impairments.

Speaking about the initiative, Bamidele said the rising cases of untimely deaths among his constituents spurred him to champion the initiative.

The lawmaker added that he was dazed by how Nigerians perceived as hale and hearty, but having underlying medical conditions, often slumped and died due to poor access to medical treatments. Bamidele recalled that he realised the enormity of how unwell his constituents were during his re -election campaign in 2023.

He stated that championing the concept was a response to the promise he made during the electioneering time.

This, he said signposted that he remains a promise keeper that he was ever known. He promised that the programme will continuous to provide safety net for his poor constituents.

“What we are doing is to give succour to those being afflicted by diseases and they don’t have the means to seek medical treatments.

Let me advise our governors to invest more in the primary healthcare sector that remains the closest to the poor masses.

Going by what some of the beneficiaries said, most of them had been experiencing these sicknesses for years, but today, they have been treated,’’ he disclosed.

Further, “Those with chronic health issues had been referred to better hospitals and Senator Bamidele is ready to foot the bills to give our people the dividends of democracy they deserve.’’

He assured that he will foot the bills for those with chronic medical conditions, who had been referred to a bet – ter and higher medical facilities for diagnostic missions, for subsequent treatments.

Commendations for Bamidele

The programme since its inception has attracted applause among stakeholders. This is as medical experts, traditional rulers, men and women groups and spirited individuals, have lauded Bamidele for spearheading the programme.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ekiti branch, Dr Oreyemi Ifedayo, commended the lawmaker for the initiative.

Oreyemi noted that it would help people who are often burdened by out-of-pocket healthcare expenses to access free medical care.

According to him, “We have specialists available to attend to various medical conditions. This initiative is a wonderful gesture, particularly at a time when healthcare costs are high and many people cannot afford to visit hospitals.”

While the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, the Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Oba Adeola Ajakaye and the Alahun of Ahun Ekiti, Oba Jacob Adelowo, all branded the programme as a game changer in the lives of their subjects.

Specifically, Oba Adejugbe commended Bamidele for the programme, saying what the Senate Leader achieved for Ekiti further confirmed that having a ranking federal lawmaker can be beneficial to the state.

Oba Adejugbe saluted the robust working partnership between Oyebanji and Bamidele, saying “this has helped in giving the state a facelift in all spheres of the economy, especially in human capital development as a pillar of this administration.”

The monarch stated that through Bamidele’s unflagging commitment, “the Ekiti Central Senatorial District had benefited immensely from road infrastructure, healthcare delivery, scholarship programmes, bursary awards to students and building of hostels for the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, to give students affordable accommodation.”

In his message of commendation on the initiative, the Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Oba Ajakaye, lauded Senator Bamidele for launching the outreach in his hometown, describing this as, “akin to charity begins at home”.

The monarch stated that” the programme lucidly reflects the Senate Leader’s commitment to the welfare of his constituents.”

