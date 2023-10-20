Ekiti Road Projects Will Transform Economy, Security, Transportation – Oyebanji

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on Friday, said all the road projects being executed by his administration were strategically undertaken to transform the economy, ease transportation and ensure security of lives and property across the state.

The Governor also threatened to reject any road project executed without complying with set standards and specifications to guarantee durability and ensure value for money.

Oyebanji spoke in Ikere Ekiti, on Friday, while flagging off the reconstruction of the Ikere-Igbara-Odo road, as part of the activities marking the First anniversary of his administration.

The Governor said rehabilitation of the road would ease transportation of abundant agricultural products from that axis to the main market in Ado Ekiti, Ikere and outside the state would bolster the economic viability of farmers and increase the state’s Gross Domestic Product(GDP).

Assuring that the project will be done to standard, Oyebanji revealed that all the projects awarded to contractors must comply with BAO’s standards to guarantee durability and quality.

“I can assure you that this project, like any other one, will be given 100 per cent supervision. I am also giving the community 100 per cent supervisory control on this job. Please do proper monitoring and report to us any suspicious move, “ the Governor said

“On the concern for quality our people are raising, I assure you that all our roads will be of BAO’s standard. I can’t do a shoddy job for any town in Ekiti because when I finish my tenure, I am going nowhere. I will stay in Ekiti.

“Apart from the Ministry of Works monitoring this project, I also have a Project Monitoring Unit in the Governor’s office that will monitor it. We are not just doing projects, we are being strategic about it. We are trying to create a gateway that can help you get anywhere without passing through Ado Ekiti.

“I know the Federal Government will do the Ikere-Akure road, but we have to provide alternative pending the time the road will be completed and that is what this road will stand for.

“We are building these roads to connect our communities to create a pathway for economic development, improved security and ease transportation for commuters. I assure you that the resources allocated will be prudently utilised to ensure that it is done to specifications to give value to the money spent on it”.

Lending credence to what the Governor said, the Commissioner for Works, Mr Sola Adebayo, added that the road has been a source of concern to the state as it affects the movement of the people, particularly the students of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology(BOUESTI), while also posing as a security threat to commuters.

Adebayo said the massive provision of infrastructure, is part of the ways to unlock opportunities in Ekiti,, saying: “This is a symbol of the fact that Governor Oyebanji has the welfare of the people at heart.

“It shows we are committed to giving quality projects to our people. We know the challenge this construction will pose to you, we seek your understanding and patience for the smooth completion of the project”.

Some prominent Ikere community leaders, Chief Francis Aladejebi and Hon Gbenga Omole, praised the governor for not neglecting Ikere people in project siting and execution, saying the road doesn’t just connect Ikere to Igbara Odo, but will be a good alternative route to Akure and Lagos due to the deplorable state of Ikere-Akure road.

Pointing out the importance of the road, the BOUESTI’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Victor Adeoluwa, commended the governor, saying the reconstruction would combat cases of kidnapping in the area, of which his students had fallen victims at different times.

Eulogizing the governor for being people-centric, the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado, said he saw the passion that Governor Oyebanji was in a hurry to develop the state with the quantum of projects being churned out to benefit the populace.

Oba Adu appealed to the Governor to apply the best technology to construct the road, so that it can last the test of time, regretting that most roads don’t last due to shoddy jobs. “We know that you are in a hurry to make Ekiti great, God will help you to succeed.”