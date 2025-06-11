Ekiti Restates Commitment Towards Achieving Greener, Healthier Environment

Share

The Ekiti State Government has reiterated its commitment to achieving a greener, cleaner, and healthier environment as part of its long-term sustainability and public health agenda.

The pledge was made by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Niyi Adebayo, during a tour of key sampling sites under the ongoing Waste Wise City Programme, including the Ekiti State Dump Site and the Waste Management Authority Complex in Ado-Ekiti.

Hon. Adebayo emphasized that Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration is deliberately prioritizing environmental safety, while also tapping into the economic potential of the waste management sector.

“The Governor is investing massively in environmental and ecological projects, not only to protect the ecosystem but also to explore waste as a wealth-creating opportunity. Ekiti is setting the pace, and we urge all stakeholders—residents, businesses, and institutions to join the effort,” Adebayo said.

In a strong policy oriented remark, the State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Erelu Tosin Aluko-Ajisafe, noted that the government is focusing on practical, scalable solutions.

“This isn’t about expensive waste-to-energy plants. We need policies that cut plastic waste at the source,” she stated, urging behavioural and policy-level shifts to reduce the volume of plastic entering the environment.

Special Adviser to the Governor on State Capital Development, Hon. Tade Aluko, further highlighted the urgency of the situation. “Governor Oyebanji’s administration has embedded climate action as a core priority. Without action, humanity faces extinction,” he said, noting that the Waste Wise City Programme brings together urban development, environment, and land agencies in a unique and commendable collaboration.

The visit also featured key stakeholders from the UN-Habitat team, including Hon. Akintobi Olusanmi, Project Coordinator for UN-Habitat in Southern Nigeria and Technical Adviser on Geographic Information System and Land Management. Olusanmi urged residents to adopt environmentally responsible habits such as minimizing plastic use, segregating waste, reusing containers, and embracing digital alternatives to paper.

He added that the waste audit will conclude with a high-level stakeholder forum to develop evidence-based policies tailored to Ekiti’s needs. “If successful, Ekiti’s model could reshape waste management in Nigeria—turning waste into opportunity while reducing urban heat,” Olusanmi said.

In his remarks, Dr. Akinyemi Akinyugha, the Governor’s Technical Adviser on Green Economy and Ecological Matters and Coordinator of the Nigeria Climate Adaptation – Erosion and Watershed Project (NEWMAP-EIB) in Ekiti, noted that Ekiti is the only state in the country insisting on full local coordination of the waste audit to ensure data integrity and context-specific policy development.

“We know our terrain better. Allowing outsiders to develop policies without this understanding would be a missed opportunity,” Akinyugha said, applauding Governor Oyebanji’s commitment to inclusive and strategic environmental planning.

Preliminary data from Day 5 of the 9-day audit, which ran from May 26 to June 3, 2024, revealed that kitchen waste and thin plastic films (e.g. wrappers and bags) dominate landfill content. The survey used a targeted method involving 90 randomly selected households representing diverse communities, including high-density areas and recycling hubs.

“This methodology ensures unbiased, actionable data,” said Olamide Olajide, Project Operationalization Coordinator of the Waste Wise City Tool Survey. “Recyclables like bottles are often scavenged before they reach official waste channels, hence underrepresented in bin data.”

The Waste Wise City Programme aligns with global targets under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

Participants on the inspection tour included representatives from relevant MDAs in health and environment, senior government officials, and the UN-Habitat team.

Ekiti’s proactive stance is expected to serve as a model for environmentally sustainable urban management across Nigeria.

Share