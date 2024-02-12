Ekiti: Rescued kidnapped schoolchildren, teachers discharged from hospital

The eight rescued kidnap victims who have been receiving medical attention at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, were yesterday discharged after a week in the facility. The victims, including five school children and three staff of The Apostolic Faith Group of Schools, Emure Ekiti, who were kidnapped along the EmureEporo Road, on their way home from school, spent six days in the kidnappers’ den before they were released last Sunday.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani, said it was a moment of joy, having the people rescued from the kidnappers and treated by the government. Filani, who spoke at EKSUTH while discharging them, said: “As a government having had them including the children released and having had them properly treated by various teams from management here in the teaching hospital, we would be returning them to their community.”

The Chief Medical Director, EKSUTH, Prof. Kayode Olabanji, had assured the government while the eight persons were brought in last Sunday, that they would be given necessary medical attention before they would be discharged.