Ekiti Rep Backs Tinubu’s Tax Reform

The representative of Ekiti North Federal Constituency II, Ekiti State, in the House of Representatives Akinlayo Kolawole has said President Bola Tinubu’s tax reform is aimed at centralizing derivation across the board.

Akinlayo also said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not disturbed by the criticism of the tax reform by the opposition.

He said these at the weekend in his Ikosun Ekiti country home when he organized large empowerment for the benefit of the needy in his constituency.

The items distributed at the empowerment included sewing machines, grinding machines, motorcycles, clothes, cash, and other valuable items.

The legislator said: “I know I have given back to society that has done so much for me. “This is just a stepping stone. I want them to put whatever we give them to use for their benefit and the upliftment of their families.

“I have warmed them that they should not sell it because the event has shown that items given to people are sold. “

