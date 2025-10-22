Ekiti: PWDs Lament Inaccessibility To Public Places

…as Oyebanji expresses commitment to inclusive governance

Plight of PWDs

Persons living with disabilities (PWDs) in Ekiti State have lamented their lack of access to public places which they described as a barrier to them for social and regular activities. They specifically mentioned their difficulty in gaining access to churches and some other public places.

This is just as some of them also decried the rate at which some of their colleagues are also facing the same situation in some neighbouring states, Ondo precisely, as they find it difficult in hospitals and the lack of adequate welfare in special schools.

They described how the physically challenged find it difficult to gain entrance to churches, schools, hospitals and some other public places because of lack of ramps for easy passage for those using wheelchairs. They also highlighted some other barriers affecting the activities of other categories of PWDs such as the visually impaired in schools and other areas.

Lamentations

The PWDs reeled out the lamentations recently in Ado-Ekiti at a workshop organised by Disability Not a Barrier Initiative, (DINABI), a nongovernmental organisation. The workshop was organised to equip the PWDs with knowledge, enlightenment and necessary awareness to be able to cope with problems associated with climate change.

A participant, Ruth Fashoranti commended the organisers of the workshop and expressed the optimism that the platform would amplify the voices of the PWDs for the relevant authorities to take action. Fashoranti said: “We always find it difficult to access some public places.

This programme by DINABI has been helpful to us, looking at the collaboration with the government, but I want to find out if this programme could be extended to churches and other places of worship, because when you see most of the churches, we cannot enter freely, even my own church, they must carry me in. Don’t they want us to attend churches again, or what is the solution?”

DINABI Nigeria

The Executive Director of DINABI Nigeria, Olajide Funso Benjamin said the PWDs could take legal action against the authority concerned, if credence is not given to the Disability Law. “Yes we can sue them; In the National Disability Act and in the Ekiti State Disability Law, they allow for a five-year moratorium which will end this year.

“What the laws say is that, after five years, even if you have built your house 50 years ago, there should be a ramp from the ground floor to the top for easy passage for wheelchair users.”

A visually impaired participant, Jide Kolade explaining the challenges being faced by PWDs said: “There was a time I was travelling from Nsukka to Lagos to attend a church programme.

The vehicle was involved in an accident, I was shouting, immediately I gained consciousness after the vehicle had somersaulted many times. “I called the person that was seated close to me, he replied that he was already outside but was afraid to re-enter the bus because he feared it could catch fire.

He left me his closest friend to my fate. So let’s continue to advocate and ensure the stakeholders do the needful in the interest of the PWDs.” Another participant, Miss Joy Shojobi regretted: “This is our issue, nobody can address it for us. Had it been there is no law in Ekiti now, that would have been another case, but now there is law with a five-year grace, by next year, we will know where we are going.

“There is a man I visited five years ago, and then he was able to move about freely. This year, something happened to him, he no longer had the strength again. There is a room meant for his ward downstairs. The room is for the house maid. That’s the only room left to him, he couldn’t climb up the stairs again. So he felt so embarrassed.

He had to leave the house for his son’s place in Lagos. He cannot be staying in the same room with the housemaid. When he was building his house, he never knew such a thing would happen to him! “To cut the story short, all the public buildings had been putting PWDs into consideration, things would not be like this.

Now that we know our rights, we should channel it properly. It’s irritating for us to be carried in the midst of people.” Helen Ojomo, another participant, stated that in some schools and hospitals, it is very difficult for the PWDs to move around freely. “DINABI has made us understand that the disability issue is not mediocrity.

We have seen the efforts .I also want you to look beyond Ekiti State. There are some states where PWDs have healthcare issues too. We need to look at it and make healthcare accessible to the PWDs. “Many of these hospitals do not have ramps, PWDs also find it difficult to access hospital beds and the attitude of the workers to us is equally worrisome,” she lamented.

She urged the PWDs to be intentional in the advocacy: “Our decision not to be intentional in our advocacy has left us to where we are even in this state. We consider people who do not consider us. That has left us to the level at which we are today and that is why they feel everything is alright when things are actually not alright with us.

“But we must commend DINABI for taking the bull by the horns. We are always willing to support in the little capacity we can, so that at the end of everything, we can all achieve what we want to achieve in the state and even beyond.” DINABI’s Executive Director, Benjamin urged the relevant stakeholders to prioritise the welfare of the PWDs with the construction of ramps in public buildings and provisions of other necessary facilities for their convenience.

“My point is this, and it’s simple; in the construction and planning of public buildings, churches, other worship places, banks, schools, hospitals, consideration should be given to PWDs by erecting ramps for easy passage and accessibility. We cannot conquer this in a day. Like 10 years ago, did anybody say anything about this? So the more we are talking about it the better for PWDs.

“Making public buildings, facilities accessible to the PWDs has been part of our discussion with the stakeholders. We are going to be having training with health personnel, health workers in those states with a view to improving their interaction with PWDs. “Visually impaired students in attending their special schools have issues even getting to the schools.

Many of them do not have guides! They would trek to the schools on their own and do the same after closing, holding their sticks and leaning on one another. It is terrible! “PWDs face a lot even at employment level. As a graduate I found it difficult to get a job despite the fact that I passed the interview, so many of us have had the same experience.”

Government

Speaking further he said: “On the part of the government, the problem we have in Nigeria is that when government make a pronouncement or make a law they themselves hardly implement it themselves! “Already the government of Ekiti State has approved a disability law.

It is stated in the law that every public building such as schools, hospitals, churches and other buildings open to the public, even rented houses, must conform to that law and provide accessibilities, but there is no implementation! “In January or February this year, the state’s Executive Council met. And one of the resolutions at the end of that meeting was that every public building in Ekiti State must provide accessibility to the facilities.

However, the problem is implementation! “Since the decision was made, who has been enforcing it? We have visited a lot of stakeholders. When they were constructing the new SUBEB Building, we had to write a letter to the Ekiti State office for Disability Affairs, Ministry of Works, SUBEB, to express our concern and state our demand on accessibility with construction of ramps.”

Disability compliance essential in churches -Ekiti CAN Chair

Reacting to the plight of the PWDs, the State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr Emmanuel Aribasoye declared that the enforcement of disability compliance is mandatory to churches and other public places for the convenience of the people.

Oyebanji committed to inclusive society -Ekiti First Lady

The Wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, said the administration of her husband, Governor Biodun Oyebanji is committed to creating an inclusive society where no one is left behind. Mrs Oyebanji gave the assurance recently in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital during the official flag-off of the Prosthetic Limb Fitting Camp and Empowerment Programme for PWDs. The programme was facilitated by a House of Representative Member who represents Ekiti North 1 Federal Constituency.

Dr Oyebanji described the initiative as one that restores dignity, renews hope and underscores the principles that “every life matters”. She noted that the state government has continued to invest in special education, employment opportunities and disability- focused policies to promote inclusiveness.

“The true measure of any society is found in how it treats its most vulnerable. Today, as we fit limbs and extend support to 131 of our brothers and sisters across Ekiti. We are not only restoring mobility but also restoring dreams, weaving resilience into the fabric of our state,” Oyebanji said.