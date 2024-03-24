Ekiti Prepares 60,000 Tree Seedlings To Combat Deforestation

In an effort to promote plantation farming and combat deforestation in the state, Sunday Adekunle, the executive Secretary of the Ekiti State Forestry Commission has said it is cultivating 60,000 tree seedlings

Adekunle explained that the seedlings of various species “will be sold to interested members of the public at subsidised rates and also planted at the degraded parts of the forest reserves in the state”.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti at an event honouring the 2024 International Day of Forests with the subject “Forests and innovation: New solution for a better world,” Adekunle pledged the state government plans to stop destruction and illicit activities in the Ekiti forests at all costs.

He bemoaned the alarming and intolerable rate of deforestation and wildfires caused by climate change, which results in the loss of roughly 10 million hectares of forests annually worldwide.

The Executive Secretary commended Biodun Oyebanji, the governor of Ekiti State, during the ceremony that saw the official passing out of the recently hired forestry personnel for having, “taken some bold steps to address the ugly trend in deforestation and illegal activities of some unscrupulous loggers by employing 22 foresters, 18 boundary men, and 10 technicians to boost the workforce of the commission”.