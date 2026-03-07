The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State for the June 20, 2026, election, Wole Oluyede, has welcomed the court ruling that directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to include his name as the party’s candidate on the ballot.

Oluyede, who spoke on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Gani Salau, described the judgment as a significant victory for residents of Ekiti State.

Also reacting swiftly to the judgment, the PDP Southwest Zone praised the ruling, saying it strengthened democratic principles and upheld the rule of law.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that INEC had earlier released what it described as the final list of candidates for the Ekiti governorship election on January 19, but excluded the PDP and its candidate from the list.

The electoral body’s action followed its earlier rejection of Oluyede, who emerged from the Tanimu Turaki-led PDP faction, amid the internal crisis within the party.

Challenging the decision, Oluyede and the PDP approached the court. On Friday, the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that INEC must include Oluyede’s name and the party’s logo among candidates contesting the election.

The court further restrained the commission from excluding him from any activity connected with the election.

Reacting to the judgment, Oluyede said the order directing INEC “to include and publish my name as the authentic and duly elected candidate of the party is a victory for the people of Ekiti State.”

“This judgment is a welcome development. We can now have more time to put everything together and focus on our campaign.”

He also urged voters across the state, regardless of political affiliation, “to make sure that the present Biodun Oyebanji’s All Progressives Congress-led government ends on June 20 through votes that would liberate Ekiti State.”

“I can assure the people of Ekiti that our campaign will be issue-based on what I have to transform our dear state for the betterment of every one of us and, at the same time, make things different from the Oyebanji government,” he added.

Oluyede expressed appreciation to Ekiti residents for their support and encouraged them to convert that backing into votes for him and the PDP in the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, the PDP’s Southwest Zonal Publicity Secretary, Sanya Atofarati, congratulated Oluyede and the party on the court victory.

Atofarati said, “This judgment is a victory for democracy and the rule of law, reaffirming that no institution is above the law.”

“With this legal victory secured, we call on all PDP members and supporters across every ward and local government in Ekiti to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the June 20, 2026 governorship election. The momentum is now with the PDP. Victory is certain.

“We congratulate Dr Oluyede, whose candidacy has now been firmly validated by the court, and commend the judiciary for its courage in upholding justice. We also appreciate the good people of Ekiti State for their steadfast support and belief in the triumph of justice.”