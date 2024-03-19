Ekiti Police Send Strong Warning To Divers Over Car Theft

The Police Command in Ekiti State has issued a stern warning to drivers and car owners in the state about the new strategies that thieves are using to steal vehicles.

The development was in response to the growing worries about auto theft in the state.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abutu Sunday, in a press release issued on Tuesday said the thieves have developed new techniques to unlock, start, and take vehicles from parking lots and garages. One such technique is the use of master keys.

Warning to the public, particularly drivers and automobile owners, the command urged them to be on the lookout for this new trend and to take precautions to secure their vehicles.

To enhance car security, the Command provides the following tips for car owners and drivers, “To Install a tracking system; Avoid parking in get-away positions; Refrain from parking in poorly lit areas; Install an audible alarm system and anti-theft device; Never leave your key in the car.

“Be cautious and avoid leaving your car unattended for extended periods without assessing the safety of the area; Memorize your plate number to facilitate immediate police action in case of theft.

“Avoid leaving original documents in the car; Refrain from parking in isolated places; Always ensure all windows are fully closed.”