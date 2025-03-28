Ekiti Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Killing Of Mother, Sister

Share

The Ekiti State Police Command on Thursday arrested a man identified as Victor Lorjaal, for allegedly killing his mother, Mrs Victoria Lorjaal, and his elder sister, Brenda Lorjaal, with a machete.

New Telegraph gathered that one of the victim’s child heard the mother scream for help, but by the time he arrived, the suspect had already attacked the victims and fled with the cutlass.

READ ALSO

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident in a statement, noted that the incident occurred on Tuesday, March 25, around 7:10 a.m. on a farm in Aba Ile camp, Itaji-Ekiti.

“One of the children of the deceased, who is an eyewitness, narrated that while working with the suspect on the farm, he suddenly left him and went to meet their mother and sister at a distant location where they were also working.

“The Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, has ordered a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident.

“The suspect will be charged to court immediately after the completion of the investigation,” Abutu said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

