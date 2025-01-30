Ekiti Police Arrest Man For Sexual Assault Of Minor

Share

The Ekiti State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a man identified as Ayomide Jinaidu from the Omisanjana area of Ado Ekiti for the alleged abduction, and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, SP Sunday Abutu while parading the suspect said he was arrested in Ado Ekiti, the state capital following a tip-off from the members of the public.

According to him, the investigation revealed that the victim was on her way to school when the suspect accosted and lured her into his house where she was kept and sexually harassed for about five days.

Abutu, however, advised parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to be mindful of where they go, those they meet and the relationship they keep given the prevailing incidents of rapes, sexual assaults and other cases of Gender-Based Violence in the state.

The PPRO also urged Victims to speak out immediately to enable the police to take immediate necessary action.

