Ekiti: Police Arrest 44 Suspects, Recover 558 Rustled Cattle, Vehicles, Others

The Ekiti State Police Command has recorded major operational breakthroughs with the arrest of 44 suspects for offenses ranging from armed robbery, cattle rustling, burglary, child exploitation and stealing, while recovering 558 rustled cattle, stolen vehicles and other incriminating items.

The Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, who disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing at the Command’s Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, said the arrests followed sustained intelligence-led operations aimed at maintaining the peaceful atmosphere currently enjoyed in the state.

Among the suspects arrested were members of a notorious car-snatching gang responsible for stealing Toyota Corolla vehicles across Ado-Ekiti and its environs. Police operatives recovered seven stolen vehicles, 10 fabricated master keys and different vehicle plate numbers from the suspects, while investigations revealed that about 29 master keys were fabricated by the gang.