Ekiti: PLWDs Lament Inaccessibility To Public Places

Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in Ekiti State have lamented lack of access to public places, which they described as a barrier to accessing social and regular activities. They specifically mentioned inaccessibility to churches, hospitals, schools and some other public places.

This is just as some of them also decried the rate at which some of their colleagues in neighouring states, specifically, Ondo State, grapple with the same circumstances, because of lack of ramps for easy passage. They also highlighted some other barriers affecting the activities of other categories of PWDs, such as the visually impaired in schools and others.

The PWDs made their plights known recently in Ado- Ekiti at a workshop organised by Disability Not a Barrier Initiative Nigeria (DINABI). The workshop was organised to equip PWDs with knowledge, enlightenment and necessary skills to cope with Climate Change.

PLWDs share experiences

A participant, Ruth Fashoranti, commended the organiser of the workshop as she expressed opti- mism that the platform would amplify the voices of PWDs for relevant authority to take action. Fashoranti said: “We always find it difficult to access some public places.

This programme by DINABI has been helpful to us ,looking at the collaboration with the government , but I want to find out if this programme could be extended to churches and places of worship because when you see most of the churches, we cannot enter freely ,even my own church, they must carry me before I enter the church. Don’t they want us to attend churches again, or what is the solution?” A visually impaired participant in his explanation on challenges being faced by PLWDs, lamented; ‘‘here was a time I was travelling from Nsukka to Lagos to attend a programme at Redemption Camp.

The vehicle had an accident, I was shouting, immediately I gained consciousness after the vehicle had somersaulted many times. I started calling the brother that seated next to me, he answered, but he was already outside because he thought there could be fire that was why he left, he left me his closest friend. So, let’s continue to advocate and ensure the stakeholders do the needful in the interest of the PLWDs.”

Another participant regretted: “This is our issue, nobody can ad- dress it for us. If there is no law in Ekiti State that would have been another case, but now there is law and five years have been given, by next year, we will know where we are going.’’ While Helen stated that in some schools and hospitals, it is terrible for PWDs to get to the department or whichever destination.

According to her, ‘‘DINABI has made us understood that disability issue is not mediocrity. We have seen the efforts. I also want you to look beyond Ekiti State. ‘‘There are some states where PWDs have healthcare issues. We need to wade into that and make healthcare system accessible to PLWDs.

These hospitals do not have ramps, PLWDs also find it difficult to access hospital beds in those states and the attitude of the workers to the PWDs is worrisome.” She urged PLWDs to be intentional in advocacy, stressing, “Our decision not to be intentional in our advocacy has left us to where we are even in this State. We give consideration to people who do not consider us.

That has left us to the level at which we are today and that is why they feel everything is alright when things are actually not alright with us. ‘‘But we must commend DINABI for taking the bull by the horns. We are always willing to support in the little capacity we can, so that at the end of everything, we can all achieve what we want to achieve in the State and even beyond.”

DINABI EDs mulls legal action

The Executive Director of DINABI Nigeria, Olajide Funso Benjamin said PLWDs could take legal action against the authority concerned if credence is not given to the Disability Law.

According to him, “We can sue them as provided for in the National Disability Act and in Ekiti State Disability law. It gives five years moratorium, which will end this year and what it says is that if after five years even if you have built your house 50 years ago, there should be ramp from the ground floor to the top for easy passage and a way of using wheel chair for easy entrance.”

Benjamin called on the relevant stakeholders to prioritize the welfare of the PLWDs with the construction of ramp in public buildings and provisions of other necessary facilities for their convenience. “My point is this, and it is simple. In construction planning of public buildings, churches, worship places, banks, schools, hospitals, consideration should be given to PLWDs by erecting ramp for easy passage and accessibility.

‘We cannot conquer this in a day. Like 10 years ago, did anybody say anything about this? So, the more we are saying it the more people understand it. Do you know if you get to Abuja now, hardly will you see a hotel without ramp, so also in Lagos, and Ondo states.

Also, in Ado-Ekiti, hotels are coming up in ensuring they have ramps, especially the newly constructed hotels or the renovated ones. “Making public buildings, facilities accessible to the PLWDs has been part of our discussion with the stakeholders. We are going to be having training with health personnel, health workers in those states.

We did a survey in one of those states on access to healthcare and inclusive social protection and we are going to intensify work on it. “Visually impaired students in some blinds schools have worrisome experience to get to school. No guide. They would trek to the school and do the same after closing, holding stick and lean on one another. ‘‘PLWDs face a lot even at employment level.

As a graduate I find it difficult to get job despite the fact that I passed the interview, so many of us had the same experience. Most of these churches when they see PLWDs, they don’t see us as regular human beings. ‘‘When you get there they believe you have come to beg.

The problem is that some people despite their positions, still lack clear understanding of society. It is one thing for you to be in tune with the society and it is another thing for you to be spiritual. There are some who don’t see any reason why they should support any cause as far as disability right is concerned.

… laments lack of political will by government

Benjamin also fingered the government for lack of political will to implement regulations and laws as it affect PLWDs. He disclosed; ‘‘January or February this year, the Ekiti State Executive Council declared that every public building in Ekiti State must provide accessibility facility. But the problem is implementation.

As it was declared, who is enforcing it? ‘‘We have visited a lot of stakeholders. When they were constructing new SUBEB Building, we had to write a letter to Ekiti State Office for Disability Affairs, Ministry of Work, and SUBEB. We wrote the letters all around to express our concern and state our demand on accessibility with construction of ramp. But nothing was done about it. It is like this in Ekiti and Ondo states. But there are some states that fared better, like Lagos, and Nasarawa. Abuja is also better.”

According to the ED, “When we are talking of accessibility, it is in different ways. It is not just about physical accessibility because physical accessibility mostly affects persons with physical disabilities, especially people on wheel chairs. ‘‘There are other accessibilities like communication accessibility.

Producing document in brain format to be used by the visually impaired, provisions of enough language interpreters for the hearing impaired. We are not talking only about creating ramps, but all accessibilities in different categories that will serve and meet the needs of the PLWDs because every person with disabilities are affected.”

Aribasoye: Disability compliance

Reacting to the plight of PWDs, the State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Dr Emmanuel Aribasoye declared that the enforcement of disability compliance is mandatory for churches and other public places for the convenience of the people. Aribasoye assured of concert- ed efforts to ensure necessary actions are taken for the benefit of the people.

To buttress his point, he narrated a number of experiences, saying; “I was sharing the story of a disabled person who was formerly in my church to people in my house here. One of my church members would go and pick her to the church. We got assistance from well-meaning people to get her a wheel chair.

Then there is another one who I was able to secure a wheel chair for from the government when I was in Ogbomosho in Oyo State. ‘‘Church should be aware of disability compliance. Though it is not easy to say every church, but what I will just canvass is that any church that has disability person as a member should take serious care to ensure they attend to them and meet up their needs.

“The evangelism of such church should be able to take care of the members. I am going to take it up. The disability compliance states that those who are disabled should be able to access structures. I believe that a serious and gospel minded church should be able to attend to the needs of their disadvantaged members. In my church, we are able to take care of their needs. It is very essential.’’

Ekiti First Lady: Govt is committed

The Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Dr (Mrs) Olayemi Oyebanji said the administration of her husband is committed to creating an inclusive society where no one is left behind. She disclosed this in Ado-Ekiti during the official flag-off of the Prosthetic Limb Fitting Camp and Empowerment Programme for Persons with Disabilities.

The programme was facilitated by a House of Representatives Member, who represents Ekiti North 1 Federal Constituency. Oyebanji described the initiative as one that restores dignity, renews hope and underscores the principles that “every life matters.”

She noted that the State government has continued to invest in special education, employment opportunities and disability-focused policies to promote inclusiveness. “The true measure of any society is found in how it treats its most vulnerable. Today, as we fit limbs and extend support to 131 of our brothers and sisters across Ekiti, we are not only restoring mobility but also restoring dreams, weaving resilience into the fabric of our state,” Oyebanji said.