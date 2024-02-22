Ekiti Pensioners Go Spiritual Over Nigeria’s Insecurity, Economic Crisis

Following the country’s economic crisis and insecurity, the Ekiti State Council of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) on Thursday prayed to God for help.

New Telegraph reports the the NUP State Secretariat in Ado-Ekiti hosted the inaugural prayer summit of the 2024 series, “Seeking The Supremacy Of God’s Power.”

Comrade Joel Akinola, the Chairman of the NUP, Ekiti State Council, said that since most people in the nation are going through difficult times financially, spiritual intervention is necessary in the current state of affairs.

He bemoaned that leaders at all levels of government constitute the country’s problem, even though he acknowledged that only God could save the nation and affect the choices made by its leaders.

He said, “With the current situation in the country, Ekiti State inclusive, only God can intervene. God will choose someone to resolve the crisis in Nigeria. Even the blind know that Nigeria is not doing well. We are suffering in the midst of plenty, and our government has misplaced priorities.

“The problem with this country is leadership. It is unfortunate with the kind of leaders we have at the local, state, and federal levels of government. Nigeria has no problem but only a leadership problem.

“Critical areas of concern are the menace of kidnappings, murder, and general insecurity. We are witnessing a high cost of goods and services that is making life unbearable for people. This is largely caused by the thoughtless hike in the price of fuel.

“The union pleads with the Federal Government to urgently implement necessary interventions to alleviate the hardship Nigerians are going through.”