Ekiti PDP Restrategising To Bounce Back In Governance

The Ekiti State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is currently rearranging itself to take over the mantle of leadership in the state in the next dispensation.

It would be recalled that the state PDP has been engulfed in a series of crises which have set the structures of the Party on fire leading to the state of oblivion.

So in what appears to be a detachment from the moribund state of PDP, the party at the weekend organized its first unity meeting.

The meeting, according to a press release signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju and made available to New Telegraph was held at the state party Secretariat, with the party leaders and stakeholders across all the LG government of the state in attendance.

“The first Unity meeting happily exhibited massive and positive interactions among the leaders on the state of the party in Ekiti State and unanimously agreed to unite as one, work together and take back the state from the confusedly clueless government of APC, who has taken the poor masses into further penury, hunger, anguish, pains, deprivation, gnashing of teeth, kidnapping, bloodletting and multiple killings. Ekiti PDP Leaders say never again!

“The leaders further decided to work more on unity and reconciliations and nominated Hon Kehinde Odebunmi as the chair of the reconciliation committee, to work together with 3 other members each from the 3-Senatorial district, with a mandate to resolve all disagreements at all levels within the party.

“The party leaders also sensitised and showed their readiness to participate fully in the incoming PDP ward and LG Congresses and promised to work together and mobilise extensively for the success of the Congresses and the rejuvenation of the party back to winning ways.

“The Unity Meeting condemned in its entirety, all anti-party activities of the few disgruntled elements within the party in the state and called on the party organs at all levels to discipline them to serve as deterrence to others.

“The meeting noted the apologies of invited leaders who were unable to attend due to unavoidable engagements and adjourned till the next Unity meeting where all leaders can meet again to further strategise the party back to the government house of Ekiti State. ”

The BOT members; Her Excellency Senator, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, and Hon Oke Ojo Micheal in their remarks according to the statement appreciated all PDP leaders present at the meeting and urged all party members” to henceforth work together as one family.”