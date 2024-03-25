‘Ekiti PDP Restrategises,To Bounce Back In Governance’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State is currently repackaging itself to take over the mantle of leadership in the state in the next dispensation. The state’s PDP has been engulfed in a series of crises that have set the structure of the party on fire leading to a state of oblivion. To this end, the party at the weekend organised its first unity meeting, preparatory to re-strategizing for the future.

The meeting according to a press release by the state’s Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, was held at the state’s party secretariat, with the party leaders and stakeholders across all the local government areas of the state in attendance.

“The first unity meeting happily exhibited massive and positive interactions among the leaders on the state of the party in Ekiti State, and unanimously agreed to unite as one, work together and take back the state from the confusedly clueless government of APC that has taken the poor masses into further penury, hunger, anguish, pains, deprivation, gnashing of teeth, kidnapping, bloodletting and multiple killings. Ekiti PDP leaders say never again!”