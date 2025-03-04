Ekiti PDP Leader Accuses APC Of Plotting One-Party State

Share

The leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State Tunji Odeyemi has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of nursing a mission of turning Nigeria into a one-party state.

Odeyemi urged Nigerians to vehemently resist the alleged attempt. The former acting governor further alleged that the APC is doing everything possible to weaken the opposition.

He said this on the occasion of his 66th birthday anniversary. Odeyemi warned of the grievous consequences and the imminent threat, saying such aan nti-democratic agenda may collapse democracy.

According to him, a oneparty state posed a serious threat to the advancement of democracy and the sociopolitical development of any nation. He said: “I think there is a deliberate agenda by the APC government to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

“To me, this is a dangerous trend and it would not augur well for our fledgling democracy. No nation can prosper without a vibrant opposition. “ Odeyemi however declared that the opposition had not lived up to expectations in the discharge of its primary responsibility of holding the ruling party responsible and accountable to the people.

He said: “Nigerians need a very strong, active, constructive opposition. “Having this will constantly hold the party in power in check reshape our democracy and put it on the right track.”

