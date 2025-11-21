Ekiti PDP Guber Primary Postponement Not From Us – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disowned the letter dated November 10, 2025, concerning the resolution of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) meeting and postponement of the Ekiti State congress/governorship primary.

INEC in a statement issued by Mrs Victoria Eta-Messi, Director, Voter Education and Publicity, alleged that the signature of the Secretary to the commission was forged.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the signature of the Secretary to the Commission was forged by unscrupulous elements,” the statement added.

This is as its called on members of the general public, political parties and the media “to disregard the contents of the said correspondence in its entirety, as it is fake.”

INEC noted that act of forgery and the circulation of false documents is a serious electoral offence and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public, and appealed “To persons engaging in such futile, criminal, and disruptive activities to desist forthwith in the interest of electoral integrity and peace.”

The commission disclosed that it is collaborating with security agencies to investigate the matter and ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended and prosecuted according to the law.