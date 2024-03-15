Ekiti PDP Crisis: Truce in the Offing as Leaders Intervene

ANAYO EZUGWU examines the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State and efforts by some leaders of the party in the state to unite members

Since the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost the governorship seat in Ekiti State in 2018, the party has been in disarray with unending internal crisis. The crisis has pitched some leaders against the former governor, Ayo Fayose, over which faction should control the structure of the party in the state. However, the crisis has taken another dimension with the Fayose’s endorsement of the incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for a second term in office.

The endorsement of Governor Oyebanji has further divided the PDP with many leaders claiming that it is an affirmation that Fayose has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). Some political observers in the state believe that Fayose’s endorsement of the governor signals his impending exit from the party. This, they noted, may further leave Ekiti PDP in a more precarious situation. Fayose has been hobnobbing with the APC leadership, particularly during the presidential election. His support for President Bola Tinubu during the election, along with the likes of Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, had been seen by party loyalists as anti-party activities.

The former Ekiti governor had during the New Year celebration with members of his Osoko Political Family (OPA) in Lagos, openly endorsed Governor Oyebanji for a second term. He said the governor had done well and deserves to run for a second term. He had earlier endorsed the governor for another term during the Church service held to mark the one-year anniversary of the governor in office in October last year. But members of the PDP in the state, in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state capital on January 9, condemned Fayose’s endorsement of the governor.

Party leaders want Fayose sanctioned

The party members, consisting of leaders of the party in the 16 local government areas of the state, called on the party’s national leadership to expel Fayose and his followers, who participated in the alleged shameful endorsement. They also resolved that all chapters of the party at the local government level should commence the process of suspension of any member that followed Fayose in his alleged antiparty activities.

The Zonal Publicity Secretary of the party, Sanya Atofarati, who spoke at the parley, said that although the former governor had a right to support anyone for a second term, such endorsement does not represent the position of PDP at the state and national level. The communique, issued at the end of the meeting, further urged members not to be deceived by the antics of Fayose.

Ex-governor reacts

In a swift reaction, Lere Olayinka, who speaks for Fayose, described the stakeholders as members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who are masquerading as PDP members. He urged them to be bold and to identify with their party, which they used in supporting their candidate, Segun Oni, during the last governorship election in the state.

“Those who ganged up against the PDP during the 2022 governorship and the 2023 National Assembly elections should stop misleading the public by claiming to be PDP members,” Mr Olayinka said in a statement. Olayinka, who was the PDP House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency II in the 2023 National Assembly election, said it was funny that those who did everything against the PDP in 2022 and 2023 had turned themselves to emergency lovers of the party.

He described Fayose as a “statesman” who had the right to support whoever he wished to support. He added: “Until PDP as a party begins to have a clear direction, its members will continue to do their own politics as it pleases them. The PDP of today is a party that should be going to people’s houses to beg them to return to active participation in the party. It is a party that has lost its political steam and those presently controlling it should begin the shedding of their garments of arrogance so that the party can be prevented from total collapse.”

Concerned stakeholders fire back

Responding to Olayinka claim, the spokesperson for the concerned members, Jackson Adebayo, said although some of them went to the SDP in the last governorship election, they all returned to the PDP during the last presidential election. Acknowledging that Ekiti PDP has been in disarray, Adebayo said the meeting of members was to reorganize the party ahead of its forthcoming congresses.

Party youth group berates

Fayose Like the stakeholders, Ekiti PDP Youths Alliance, also berated Fayose for endorsing Governor Oyebanji for a second term. The group, in a statement commended the action of Aare Oluyemi Ajanaku, a former political associate of Fayose for quitting the former governor’s political family.

According to youth group, Ajanaku’s bold stance demonstrated, a huge commitment to party’s ideals and principles. Its statement read: “This shift in allegiance not only raises concerns about the reliability of his political stance but also undermines the trust and confidence that the party may have once placed in him.

By aligning with the opposition, he jeopardizes the unity and coherence of the party, as his actions may be perceived as a betrayal of party principles and values. “The Ekiti PDP Youth Alliance wholeheartedly commends the PDP chairman in Efon-Alaaye local government, Aare Oluyemi Ajanaku’s resolute decision to sever ties with OPA (Oshoko Political Assembly) a group used by former Governor Fayose to continuously create cracks within the party.

“The departure of Ajanaku from the Oshoko Political Family reflects a significant shift in political dynamics, signaling the perceived loss of the political value of the family. The former governor’s loss of credibility within the party is evident in his decision to support the opposition, effectively transforming himself into a political scavenger. “The Youth Alliance strongly calls on the PDP National Working Committee to promptly suspend Fayose and his accomplices from the party. Furthermore, the Alliance advocates for their expulsion from the party to instigate a comprehensive reform that is imperative for the party’s rejuvenation.”

The group called on PDP members to unite in preparation for the forthcoming congresses, saying: “As the party gears up for the upcoming congresses, the Youth Alliance emphasizes the need for collective effort, emphasizing that a united front will not only enhance the chances of success but also serve as a testament to the party’s resilience and cohesion.”

It added: “The Alliance believes that fostering unity within the party will not only consolidate its internal strength but also present a formidable force in the broader political landscape. It is a call for solidarity, urging members to prioritize the shared goals and values that bind them together as PDP affiliates.”

LG, ward chairmen call for unity

Following the protracted crisis rocking the party, the ward and local government areas chairmen have called for unity and peace among leaders and members of the party in the state. At an elaborate meeting of leaders and members of the party in Ado-Ekiti, the chairmen under the leadership of Kole Abiodun, urged all the leaders in the party to close ranks and work together to ensure peace in the forthcoming ward congress in the state.

Leaders at the meeting include former deputy governor of the state, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka; PDP BOT member representing Ekiti, Ojo Oke; ex-deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly, Segun Adewunmi; former state chairman of the party, Chief Idowu Faleye and a former Commissioner for Works, Mrs. Ogun Funmilayo Theresa. Others are party Youth Leader, Tope Amerijoye; Legal Adviser, Barr. Olowolafe; former deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Deji Ogunsakin; former party state Secretary, Pastor Anjorin and Hon. Dapo Olagunju.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting and signed by Abiodun, the leaders said: “All local government chairmen should immediately organise a stakeholders meeting in their respective local governments to appeal to all leaders to close ranks and work together for the collective good of all and sundry. The same must be replicated at ward levels. That a political solution be pursued to reduce the tension and uncertainty surrounding the status of the leadership of the party in the state.

“A committee should be set up to immediately interface with the National Working Committee concerning the appeal filed against the State Working Committee. That anyone caught involved in anti-party activities should be suspended forthwith. That each local government should nominate five notable leaders to a steering committee that will champion a reconciliatory move that will work towards ensuring a seamless congress. The meeting should be reconvened in two weeks.”